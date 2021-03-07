Catawissa, Pa. – Southern Columbia might not have expected the shooting display No. 4 NEB put on Sunday night during the District 4 Class AA Championship.

The Tigers were stunned as NEB connected on nine threes, but they were overcome the shock with a late push. The offense clicked and Ava Novak made seven consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter as the Tigers advanced with a 77-62 win over NEB.

“We saw that Bloomsburg beat them by a high amount and definitely thought it would be a little easier,” Southern Columbia’s Loren Gehret said. “We almost came out like we were too confident. Our coach had to get us back in the game and made us realize we had to play our hardest.”

Bill Callahan challenged his team in the third. They responded by making 14 of the final 21 attempts from the field. Ava Novak was particularly good over the final eight minutes as she made both of her field goal attempts and all free throws.

Novak was shutout in the third quarter and responded with a monster fourth to help the Tigers advance.

“I can’t wait to see what their shooting percentage was,” Southern coach Bill Callahan said of NEB. “We got punched, but the kids responded. Look, it’s the District semifinals. Once NEB took the lead to the end of the game we played well.”

Southern Columbia’s surge to close out the end of the third and fourth quarter showed a complete team. Seven different players scored for the Tigers in the third and fourth quarters.

Novak highlighted the fourth, but Summer Tillett scored seven in the third and grabbed two rebounds. Ally Griscavage, who finished with 19 points, scored seven in the third and added another six in the fourth.

“We shot the free throws well and hit some big threes,” Callahan said. “We’ve struggled the last two years in the semifinals. The first two and half quarters of the game I was worried.”

NEB’s outside shooters were on throughout the game. Every time Southern Columbia attempted to pull away one of the Panthers would hit a big shot.

Kayleigh Thoman hit a long three in the third, Lauryn Jones scored all 12 of her points from beyond the arc, and Maise Neuber paced all scorers with 25 points.

“We can shoot,” NEB coach Ben Beebe said. “The couple games we lost this year we just didn’t shoot well. We have a lot of scorers that can score ten and 12 a night.”

NEB had four scorers finished in double figures as they nearly knocked off the top-seeded Tigers.

No. 1 Southern Columbia 77, No. 4 NEB 62

NEB (62)

Kayleigh Thoman 5 1-2 12; Alena Beebe 5 1-1 13; Julie Brown 0 0-0 0; Emma Neuber 0 0-0 0; Lauren Jones 4 0-0 12; Maise Neuber 9 5-8 25. Totals 23 7-11 62

Southern Columbia (77)

Mackenzie Palacz 0 0-0 0; Faith Callahan 3 0-0 9; Grace Callahan 2 1-2 6; Ally Griscavage 9 1-4 19; Summer Tillet 5 1-1 11; Loren Gehret 1 5-6 7; Maddie Griscavage 0 0-0 0; Ava Novak 6 7-7 23; Colby Bernhard 1 0-1 2. Totals 27 15-21 77

NEB 13 17 15 17—62

SCA 24 12 19 22—77

3—Point Goals: NEB—9 (Thoman, Beebe 2, Jones 4, Neuber 2). Southern Columbia—8 (Callahan 3, Novak 4, G. Callahan).

Records: NEB 11-4. Southern Columbia 16-4.

Next: No. 5 Mount Carmel vs. No. 1 Southern Columbia at Williamsport, Thursday, TBA