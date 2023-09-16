Lock Haven, Pa. — Making his first varsity start, Cole Reibsome passed for 409 yards and three touchdowns to lift Mifflinburg up in the second half against Central Mountain.

All three of his touchdowns came in the second half as Mifflinburg defeated Central Mountain 43-33 in Lock Haven Friday night.

“Coming in, I was a little nervous,” Reibsome said. “I know I have play makers around me. That’s what they did tonight.”

Troy Dressler finished with 116 yards receiving and a touchdown. Kyler Troup pulled down a touchdown and finished with 100 yards. Landen Murray caught the third touchdown and finished with 76 yards receiving.

The playmakers were there for Reibsome, but it was his ability to distribute the ball Friday night that made the difference. He completed passes to six different receivers, with all but two finishing with more than 60 receiving yards.

“We told him to take what they give you and try not to do too much,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “That’s exactly what he did. It was exactly what his performance was tonight.”

Central Mountain opened the second half with an 85-yard kick off return from Connor Foltz. He also returned a 77-yard interception in the opening half.

After that momentum-shifting play, Reibsome led three scoring drives to put Mifflinburg in front by a point. A safety from the defense put them put by three before Reibsome led a fourth drive to point to close the game out.

Mifflinburg 43, Central Mountain 33

MIFF 0 14 20 9—43

CMT 7 13 13 0—33

First quarter

CMT—Rocco Serafini 1 run (Peyton Jones kick) 8:45

Second quarter

CMT—Connor Foltz 71 run (kick failed) 11:05

MIFF—Sean Grodotzke (kick blocked) 7:49

CMT—Connor Foltz 77 interception return (Jones kick) 4:03

MIFF—Sean Grodotzke 9 pass from Cole Reibsome (Troy Dressler 2-point from Reibsome) 2:18

Third quarter

CMT—Connor Foltz 85 kick return (Jones kick) 11:47

MIFF—Landen Murray 62 pass from Reibsome (Diego Herrera kick) 10:42

CMT—Rocco Serafini 57 run (2-point failed) 10:26

MIFF—Kyler Troup 54 pass from Cole Reibsome (Herrera kick) 10:12

MIFF—Dressler 18 pass from Reibsome (Murray 2-point from Reibsome) 1:37

Fourth quarter

MIFF—Kaiden Kmett 1 run (Herrera kick) 4:41

Team statistics MIFF CMT

First downs 14 10

Rushes/yards 24-59 34-283

Passing (completions/attempts/INTs) 23-34-1 5-13-0

Passing yards 409 26

Fumbles/lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties/yards 2-15 8-70

Individual statistics

Rushing: Mifflinburg—Kaiden Kmett 6-15 TD; Radwill Susan 4-14; Sean Grodotzke 11-27 TD; Cole Reibsome 3-3. Central Mountain—Rocco Serafini 26-199; Osten Lindsey 6-12; Connor Foltz 2-72.

Passing: Mifflinburg—Cole Reibsome 23-34-1 409 yards 3 TD. Central Mountain—Thomas Sprague 5-13-0 26 yards.

Receiving: Mifflinburg—Sean Grodotzke 1-9 TD; Troy Dressler 10-116 TD; Kyler Troup 6-100 TD; Jackson Griffith 3-76; Landen Murray 2-63 TD; Kaiden Kmett 1-45. Central Mountain—Connor Foltz 4-25; Ashton Bennett 1-1.

Records: Mifflinburg 3-1. Central Mountain 2-2.

Next: Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, Friday, 7 p.m. Shamokin at Central Mountain, Friday, 7 p.m.

