Williamsport, Pa. — Sensing the urgency of the offense and the need for runs, Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe changed the trajectory of the El Segundo’s opening game against New Albany with two massive shots Thursday night.

The back-to-back home runs highlighted the third inning for El Segundo Little League as it took its first lead to capture a 4-3 win at the 2023 Little League World Series. The game was called in the top of the fifth due to weather. Little League ruled it an official game just before midnight.

After a slow start, the West representative excelled in the mar key match up on the second day of the tournament. El Segundo became the first team of this year’s Series to hit multiple home runs in a single game. As the excitement started to boil over for the California kids, weather stopped the action just before the start of the fifth inning.

Ollie Parks opened with control issues in the first inning. He issued three walks before a mound visit from Manager Danny Boehle. It did not exactly have the calming effect Boehle was hoping for as Great Lakes scored its first run off the fourth walk of the inning.

Parks ended the inning with a strikeout of Beau Spangler, who bit on a high pitch outside the zone. It took the El Segundo starter 37 pitches to get through the opening inning.

Parks was pulled in the second after walking the first batter. He exited throwing 43 pitches in an inning of work.

The struggles did not stop as Declan McRoberts entered and gave up three singles as Great Lakes recaptured the one-run advantage from the first inning. A ground out to second scored Lincoln Luffler pushing the Great Lakes advantage to 3-1. A foul ball out to Louis Lappe ended the inning.

McRoberts appeared to find his rhythm in the third chalking two strikeouts and forcing a fly ball out to short stop. He gave up a single from Nolan Pettinger, but came back to end the inning with a four-pitch strikeout.

Great Lakes starter Kevin Klingerman partially returned the favor when he walked Brody Brooks to open the bottom half of the first. Louis Lappe struck out before Lucas Keldorf drove a 3-2 pitch deep into right field for a standup double. Brooks was held at third, but scored on a groundout from Max Baker to tie Great Lakes at one run apiece. That would be it as Crew O’Connor flew out to right field ending the inning.

Brooks continued to have a sharp eye opening on the second pitch of his third inning at bat for a two-run home run. The game-tying shot was nearly grabbed by Eddie Bloch. The ball hit his glove before bouncing off and clearing the fence for two El Segundo runs. Lappe followed with a solo shot to right field giving El Segundo its first lead of the night. Keldorf nearly hit the third home run of the inning with a fly ball to the centerfield warning track. Having already been beat deep Bloch made the adjustment and came into the ball to make the catch. Back-to-back ground ball outs ended the inning.

McRoberts benefited from the run support and helped his own cause with a quick 1-2-3 inning to close the top half of the fourth inning out. He jumped off the mound after ending the inning with his fourth strikeout. Teammates were all too happy to greet him with high fives and pats on the back as he skipped to the dugout.

The energy that helped El Segundo navigate their comeback in the bottom of the third. McRoberts' quick inning to follow only added to the surge.

After a strikeout to open the second inning, Quinn Boehle and McRoberts drew consecutive walks to put a runner into scoring position. The threat ended quickly as Finley Green and Colby Lee both struck out to end the fourth.

El Segundo Little League 4, Great Lakes 3 (4 innings due to weather)

GL 120 0—3 3 0

ESLL 103 0—4 3 1

Kevin Klingerman and Hunter Sayre. Ollie Parks, Declan McRoberts (2), and Lucas Keldorf.

WP: McRoberts. LP: Klingerman.

Top Great Lakes hitters: Lincoln Luffler 1-2, run. Top El Segundo hitters: Brody Brooks 1-1, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Louis Lappe 1-2, HR, run.

Records: Great Lakes 0-1. El Segundo Little League 1-0.

