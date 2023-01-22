University Park, Pa. — Gary Steen set the tone with a 3-1 sudden victory over Michigan State’s Tristan Lujan at 125.

The top-ranked Nittany Lions followed with wins in eight of the next 10 matches to claim a 34-6 win over the Spartans.

“Gary can really wrestle, he was just down on himself a little bit,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “He’s wrestling a lot of experienced guys and that was great for him. I think the guys are really happy for him.”

The win moved Penn State, which defeated Michigan 30-8 Friday night, to 10-0 on the season. The Nittany Lions are 3-0 in the Big Ten and will take on Iowa Friday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. That match is set for an 8:30 p.m. start.

At the beginning of the fourth period in Sunday’s opening match, Steen almost ended his 125-pound bout against Lujan. He nearly recorded two takedowns, but in each instance, Lujan was able to get away.

Lujan went for his own takedown with less than a minute left, but was quickly put into a compromised position by Steen. With the hometown crowd chanting his name, Steen recorded two points for a 3-1 decision.

“It’s good for him to get out there and win,” teammate Roman Bravo-Young said. “It’s a good confidence builder.”

Roman Bravo-Young, who made the decision to wrestle Saturday night, seemed to be toying with Michigan's No. 16 Rayvon Foley throughout their 133-pound match.

“This one against Michigan State had the potential to be a tough one,” Sanderson said. “Having Roman wrestle took a lot of pressure off the rest of the lineup. It was a big thing for him to do that.”

Bravo-Young recorded multiple takedowns, even letting Foley up and immediately taking him back down. The third period was different when Bravo-Young rolled Foley up and locked in a pin to finish the match.

“I was kind of upset with my results Friday and I wanted to challenge myself,” Bravo-Young said. “It was a last-minute decision. I wanted to prove myself. The team looked good tonight. On to Iowa. That should be a good one.”

Shayne Van Ness also recorded a third-period pin in his 149-match against Jordan Hamdan. Less than a minute into the final period, Van Ness rolled Hamdan over with 1:16 left for a pin and 18-0 PSU lead.

“We’re always trying to look ahead and compete,” Sanderson said. “I think we’ve done that and we’re ready. We had a good weekend against two solid Michigan teams.”

A takedown with 32.2 left in the second period was enough to tip the match in favor of Penn State's Beau Bartlett at 141.

Bartlett recorded a takedown in the third and rode Hamdan out for a 7-1 decision. PSU led 12-0 at that point.

Alex Facundo won his 165-bout over Celeb Fish with a fireman’s takedown a minute into the fourth period. The late two points was enough for a 3-1 win.

Max Dean won his 197-match over Cameron Caffey by the same score. Despite the outcome, Dean appeared frustrated throughout the match as Caffey kept pulling away, but not really pushing the tempo.

Carter Starocci worked Ceasar Garza throughout their 165-pound bout to get a technical fall. He attempted to get a pin late, but the two points ended up being all he needed as the tech fall was called.

“Our heads are set toward March,” Starocci said of the Nationals. “We’re looking forward to that and going out and getting better every day. It’s always fun to go out and compete.”

Chase Saldate gave Michigan State its first points of the match when he rolled Terrell Barraclough over. The decision didn’t do much to dent Penn State’s lead which stood at 18-3 after the loss.

Layne Malczewski also recorded a win for Michigan State. He defeated Donovon Ball at 184 with a 5-0 decision.

Penn State 34, Michigan State 6

125: Gary Steen (PSU) decision over Tristan Lujan (MSU), 3-1. 3-0 PSU.

133: Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) pinned #16 Rayvon Foley (MSU), 6:26. 9-0 PSU.

141: Beau Bartlett (PSU) decision over Jordan Hamden (MSU), 7-1. 12-0 PSU.

149: Shayne Van Ness (PSU) pinned Braden Stauffenberg, 5:44, 18-0 PSU.

157: Chase Saldate (MSU) decision over Terrell Barraclough (PSU), 6-2. 18-3 PSU.

165: Alex Facundo (PSU) decision Caleb Fish (MSU), 3-1. 21-3 PSU.

174: Carter Starocci (PSU) tech fall over Ceasar Garza (MSU), 19-4. 26-3 PSU.

184: Layne Malczewski (MSU) decision over Donovon Ball (PSU), 5-0. 26-6 PSU.

197: Max Dean (PSU) decision over Cameron Caffey (MSU), 3-1. 29-6 PSU.

285: Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) tech fall over Miles Hoey (MSU), 19-4. 34-6 PSU.

*Match started at 125.

