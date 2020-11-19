Lock Haven, Pa. – Following recent decisions to cancel mandated schedules and championships for all fall and winter sports, the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is now permitting league championship opportunities in women's and men's swimming and women's and men's cross country.

Over the past week, the Board voted to cancel all mandated regular-season schedules and championship events for the fall and winter sports. The Board left an option open to continue championship opportunities should six or more institutions elect to compete in a championship season.

The collection of votes has indicated six or more schools have committed to having a championship season in swimming and cross country. Both swimming and cross country have been delegated as "low-risk" sports according to the guidelines set forth by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel.

The Mountaineers have opted in to the PSAC Cross Country Championships.

The PSAC and its member institutions also remain committed to previously intended regular-season and championship seasons for all spring sports in 2021.

The league will finalize details for cross country and swimming. Anticipated championship dates will fall over weekends in late March and late April, respectively.

The PSAC will announce any other changes to projected 2021 schedules as soon as they become available.