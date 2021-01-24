Bloomsburg, Pa. – A quick move to the basket that put his man on skates as he pushed toward the rim was all Dylan Harris needed to change Saturday night’s contest at Bloomsburg.

As Harris elevated, he was fouled. It did not matter as he used his strength to get a shot to fall. The three-point play was completed, Central Columbia went on a run, and the Blue Jays defeated Bloomsburg 64-51.

The victory capped a productive week that saw the Blue Jays pick up wins over Lewisburg, Mount Carmel, and Bloomsburg. Harris, who scored 84 combined points in those three victories, was a big part of the team’s success.

“Dylan leads by example and we are confident in him,” Central Columbia coach Chris Snyder said. “I’m not surprised at all that he made that play. We as a team are very confident in him and in turn, I think he’s confident in himself.”

Harris completed the And-1 chance to give Central Columbia a 51-46 lead. The Blue Jays scored 10 of the next twelve points to ice the game.

Harris ended the night with 30 points and a rebound.

A double-technical was called on Bloomsburg’s bench with 3:08 to play. Harris came on and made all four of the ensuing free throws.

“It’s big,” Guard Russell Gump said after the win. “It’s just like any other game. That’s how we have to come into it. Coming here and coming away with a win is a good feeling.”

Gump was a big part of the win as he finished with 14 points on five-of-11 shooting from the field. He also grabbed four rebounds and added a block to his totals.

The block was one of many highlights in the second quarter where Central Columbia’s defensive effort limited Bloomsburg to just six field goal attempts. The defense also forced six turnovers over the stretch to take a 32-22 lead into the halftime break.

“A lot of times a fan wants to focus on offense and adding points to the score,” Snyder said. “Lesser known is when you defend and force empty possessions and score a little suddenly the lead grows. Clearly the second quarter was our best quarter defensively.”

The strong defensive effort in the second was put into motion by a 21-point first quarter by the offense. Garrett McNelis was a big part in the scoring. He finished with eight of his 13 points in the first quarter.

“My teammates did a great job getting me open and creating space for me to shoot,” McNelis said. “I just had confidence in my shot.”

McNelis’ offensive boost helped the Blue Jays open on a 9-2 run, which forced a Bloomsburg timeout. The pace continued as Central Columbia.

The first and final quarters were good for the Central Columbia. The team produced 41 of their 64 points in those stretches.

“It was a great way to start the game,” Snyder said. “There’s a good way to get out of the gate. We felt comfortable after that. It’s always a challenge to play here.”

Bloomsburg made a run in the third quarter, scoring 17 points to pull within 44-39 heading into the final quarter.

Adam McGinley helped open things up offensively for Bloomsburg. He drove to the basket and created chances inside the paint. He connected on five of his six attempts in the final two quarters and scored all 13 of his points.

Bloomsburg tied the game three times in the fourth quarter, but a And-1 make by Dylan Harris with 4:35 left helped seal the game for the Blue Jays.

Central Columbia 64, Bloomsburg 51

Central Columbia (64)

Eli Morrison 1 0-0 3; Russell Gump 5 4-6 14; Carter Crawford 1 0-0 2; Dylan Harris 9 9-9 30; Garrett McNelis 5 0-1 13; Logan Welkom 1 0-0 2; Andrew Beagle 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-16 64.

Bloomsburg (51)

Daniel Guzerich 5 6-6 17; Gabe Snyder 2 0-0 6; Madden Locke 1 0-0 2; Chase Morris 1 0-0 2; Nasir Heard 3 2-2 9; Jack Howell 1 0-2 2; Adam McGinley 5 3-4 13. Totals 18 11-14 51.

CC 21 11 12 20—64

BLOOM 15 7 17 12—51

3—Point Goals: Central Columbia—7 (Morrison, Harris 3, McNelis 3). Bloomsburg—4 (Guzerich, Snyder 2, Heard).

Records: Central Columbia 5-0. Bloomsburg 1-3.

Next: Shikellamy at Central Columbia, 1/25, 7:30 p.m. Hughesville at Bloomsburg, 1/25, 7:30 p.m.