Williamsport, Pa. — The first pay-per-view event of the year might be the biggest for the Ultimate Fighting Championships as Conor McGregor, arguably the most well-known fighter in the world, takes on Dustin Poirier Saturday night from Fight Island.

It will all go down at 10 p.m. on pay-per-view Saturday night. Prelims will be on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. and a collections of early prelims will open at 6 p.m.

Both fighters have been extremely respectful in the lead-up to the event, which has done little to pull away from the hype surrounding it.

McGregor and Poirier are two of the biggest names in Mixed Martial Arts, carried by the largest promoter in the world. We could just end it there and say enjoy, but why not dive more deeply into two of the best matchups from the card.

Dustin Poirier (26-6-1) vs. Conor McGregor (22-4)

McGregor is incredibly gifted and well-known throughout the UFC world, but for all the cred, he has only fought once since 2016. His name carries weight, but Saturday marks just the fifth time fighting since a March 5, 2016 loss to Nate Diaz.

It is hard to imagine any rust. McGregor routinely shows he can rise, especially with fans being allowed in the arena. The extra energy, even with a limited crowd, should help.

“It feels pretty good right now,” McGregor said. “I know it’s a small crowd, but it feels good.”

Small crowds make noise when McGregor, arguably the biggest name in all of fighting, takes the stage. Nearly half the questions were asked directly to him despite three different fighters and Dana White being on stage for the press conference. Even fighters on stage were asked about him during the press conference.

The fame and shine clearly came with “the Notorious,” but respect and an almost unnerving calm also trailed along for the press conference – even when asked about his lightening-quick knockout of Poirier the first time the two fought.

“Yes, I did get the win over him the first time,” McGregor said. “He’s rose right up and he’s back at the top of the division. I’m excited to go in and compete.”

McGregor capped a four-fight win streak with his victory over Poirier in 2014 at UFC 178.

In that fight, which seems like a lifetime ago for both competitors, McGregor guaranteed a first-round knockout and delivered with a strong left to the back of Poirier’s head.

It was all about the left hand that night way back in 2014. McGregor connected with a solid punch at 3:35 that setup the eventual end.

McGregor has not backed down or cooled off at all since that 2014 victory. In fact, he has called for another first-round stoppage to Saturday’s fight.

“I got him out of there in 90 seconds the first time, so I’m not that far off,” McGregor said in a joking fashion. “That’s just complete confidence in my preparation and my abilities. I know Dustin is a hell of a competitor.”

McGregor is right there, too.

Since Poirier lost to McGregor, he has caught fire, winning 10 out of his next 13 fights. His record over the stretch was 10-2-1 with a no contest against Eddie Alvarez and a loss to Michael Johnson and another to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He’s 4-1 in his last five fights with the only lost coming against the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world in Nurmagomedov. That runs includes two stoppages and a Fight of the Night showing against Dan Hooker.

“Whoever wins this fight is fighting for gold and that’s why I fight,” Poirier said. “Every fight I’m trying to prove something. The work that I put I’m trying to make pay off. I’m trying to put my family in a better position. This is no different. I know what a win over Conor McGregor means in combat sports.”

McGregor represents all of those things to nearly every fighter in the UFC.

He represents the best of the sport in all facets. He is a polished businessman, champion over multiple weight classes, and possibly the biggest name in the sport.

Poirier is a fighter through-and-through. Even at the press conference McGregor came out dressed better than anyone on stage. Poirier wore a t-shirt.

These two fighters have spent six very different years since the last time they fought. Both have prepared and will deliver Saturday.

“Six years since we fought,” Poirier said. “You have to evolve to stay at the top of the division for this long. To stay in the company this long. It’s just maturity. I don’t care what anybody out there thinks anymore. I used to care too much. I don’t care and that’s a superpower.”

Dan Hooker (20-9) vs. Michael Chandler (21-5)

The winner of this fight will likely want to get showered and run through media obligations as quickly as possible. The end goal of rushing through those post-fight norms is to watch their next possible matchup.

Both Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler expressed interest in fighting the winner of the main event if they get a victory Saturday night.

“It comes down to what happens on the night,” Hooker said. “If you get a close decision fight it might not be justified. The performance will warrant the call out.”

For Chandler it would be quite the turnaround. Saturday will mark his first fight in the UFC.

“I’m excited to finally have my UFC debut Saturday night,” Chandler said. “I don’t think you could have scripted it any better for the first chapter of my UFC career. This fight Saturday has ‘Fight of the Night’ written all over it. The only thing bigger than being the co-main event on a Conor McGregor pay-per-view is being in the ring with him. When things go well Saturday night that could me next.”

Additional bouts on the card include: