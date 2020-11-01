Las Vegas – UFC® continues its run of events in Las Vegas with a thrilling light heavyweight bout with title implications, as No. 1 ranked contender Thiago Santos squares off with No. 3 Glover Teixeira. Also, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski looks to halt the momentum of rising Tanner Boser.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+®: SANTOS vs. TEIXEIRA will take place Saturday, November 7 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN2 and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Santos (21-7, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims to continue building his reputation as the most aggressive striker in the light heavyweight division and cement himself as the next challenger for the belt. After moving up to 205 pounds in 2018, Santos quickly rose through the rankings with devastating knockout wins over Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa and newly crowned champion Jan Blachowicz. He now looks to snap the win streak of Teixeira with another signature performance.

Tied for the most finishes in UFC light heavyweight history, Teixeira (31-7, fighting out of Danbury, Conn.) intends to continue his impressive run and secure his second shot at UFC gold. A member of the UFC roster since 2012, Teixeira established himself as one of the best in the world with wins over former champions Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans, as well as former title challenger Anthony Smith. He now seeks to take sole ownership of the light heavyweight stoppage record by finishing Santos.

Arlovski (29-19 2NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) hopes to continue his winning ways in 2020 with a vintage KO win. A 21-year MMA veteran who has fought the top names in MMA, Arlovski holds impressive victories over former UFC champions Fabricio Werdum, Frank Mir and Tim Sylvia. Arlovski now aims to stop another budding contender and prove his among the top heavyweights on the planet.

Boser (19-6-1, fighting out of Edmonton, Alta., Canada) is on the cusp of cracking the competitive heavyweight rankings. At talented karate striker, he turned heads this summer with a pair of sensational KO victories against Raphael Pessoa and Philipe Lins over the span of one month. Boser now looks to take out his first former UFC champion to continue his ascent up the ladder.

Additional bouts on the card include:

