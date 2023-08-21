Mill Hall, Pa. – Jakob Piper of Mercersburg drove from the eighth starting spot to win the Limited Late Model feature on Friday night at the Clinton County Speedway. Johnny Bouse won his sixth feature of the season in the Pro Stocks. Mac Wert won his second career 270 feature while Hunter Flook was victorious in the 4-Cylinders.

Limited Late Models

A strong field of Limited Late Models signed in for competition at Clinton County on Friday night. JR. Toner of Bellefonte out-dueled fellow front row starter Matt Adams for the early lead. Toner led the first four circuits. Adams battled with Toner and was able to take the lead on lap number five.

Third place starter, Matt Cochran, moved into the runner-up position on lap number seven. Cochran tried the upper grove of the speedway and started to gain on Adams. On lap number 10, Adams was holding off Cochran, while Andrew Yoder was in third, followed by Jim Yoder and Toner.

A lap later, Cochran made a pass for the lead as Piper moved into the top five. On lap 14, Piper took over the fourth postion and started to challenge Andrew Yoder. Second through fourth were racing for postion. Piper moved into third on lap 15 and took over second on lap 16.

By lap number 19, Piper was challenging Cochran for first. Nineth place starter Taylor Farling also began a charge toward the front of the field. Piper led the final seven laps to secure his first win of the season at the 1/3 mile oval.

Farling moved into second place on the white flap lap, as Cochran settled for third followed by Andrew Yoder and Joe Loffredo. Sixth through tenth were Matt Adams, Mike Wall, Joe Lusk, JR Toner, and Len Stroud. Heat races were won by Piper and Farling.

Pro Stock feature

AJ Hoffman started on the outside of the front row and would lead the first lap of the Pro Stock feature. By lap number two, AJ Stroup was the new race leader. Sixth place stater Johnny Bouse took over the second spot on lap number three.

Stroup and Bouse would race several laps side-by-side, with Stoup holding the lead lap after lap. On lap number 9, Bouse held a slight advantage as the duo raced into turn number one. As they excited turn two, Bouse emerged as the race leader by a length of a quarter panel over Stoup. The duo raced hard through turns three and four with Bouse being scored the race leader on lap number 10.

Fifth place starter Noah Kissinger moved into the top three on lap number 10. Bouse would lead the remaining laps to record his sixth victory of the year. Kissinger took the second spot on lap number 14, shuffling Stroup back to third followed by Brandon Moser and Denny Fourney. Heat races were won by Fourney and Bouse.

270 Micro Sprints

Mac Wert charged from the third starting spot to take the lead by the completion of lap number one in the 270 Micro Sprint main event. Logan Hammaker advanced from fourth to take the runner up postion. Fifth place starter Jillian Maurer broke into the top three on lap number four and challenged for second by lap number six.

At the halfway mark, Wert was leading Maurer, Hammaker, Hunter Zimer, and John Roberts. Wert held onto the lead for the second half of the race with Maurer in a close second. Hammaker finished third, Hunter Zimmerman was fourth, and John Roberts was fifth. Heats were won by Maurer and Hammaker

4-Cylinders

Hunter Flook and Troy Bennett raced for the lead at the drop of the green flag in the 4-Cylinder division. Flook took the lead by the completion of lap number one. By lap number five, Skylar Phillips took over second place.

At the midway point, Flook was leading Phillips, Matt Weaver, Troy Bennett, and Kyler Stahl. Flook lead the remainder of the event to claim the victory over Phillips, Weaver, Bennett, and Coty Mains. Heat races were won by Weaver, Flook and Phillips.

The Clinton County Speedway returns this Friday night with a five-division show, featuring the RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, 600 Micros and Four Cylinders presented by Brigandi, Gleghorn & Haffley Insurance of Lock Haven.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m. For the latest information about upcoming events, visit the speedway’s website, www.clintoncountyspeedway.com or follow the speedway on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Limited Late Models: 1. Jakob Piper, 2. Taylor Farling 3. Matt Cochran 4. Andrew Yoder 5. Joe Loffredo 6. Matt Adams 7. Mike Wall 8. Joe Lusk 9. JR Toner 10. Len Stroud 11. Cody Lear 12. Jennifer Lesher 13. Tim Luben 14. Jim Yoder 15. Denny Fourney 16. Maddox Smith 17. Dan Conder DNS Jeremy Ohl

270 Micros: 1. Mac Wert 2. Jillan Maurer 3. Logan Hammaker 4. Hunter Zimmerman 5 John Roberts 6. Matt Dixson 7. Tom Quiggle 8. Colton Guiher 9. Trevor Fernberg 10. Cory Stabley 11. Matthew Dixson.

Pro Stocks: 1. Johnny Bouse 2. Noah Kissinger 3. AJ Stroup 4. Brandon Moser 5. Cory Long 6. Tommy Dawson 7. Noah Jensen 8. AJ Hoffman 9. Robert Tressler 10. Larry Knight 11. Richard Geo 12. Marc Bitler 13. Logan Hile 14. John Myer DNS Todd Geyer

4-Cylinders: 1. Hunter Flook 2. Skyler Phillips 3. Matt Weaver 4. Troy Bennett 5. Coty Maines 6. Terry Karichner 7. Kevin Trimpey 8. Bryun Hackenburg 9. Anthony Potter 10. Brett Shirk 11. Toby Maines 12. Garrett Lucas 13. Zak Kline 14. Tim Muthler 15. Kyle Strouse 16. Aleia Savage 17. Kyle Strouse 18. Michael Barrett 19. Joey Snook 20. Kayla Leigey DNS Adam Harris

