Mill Hall, Pa. – Josh Beamer, Picture Rocks, has always been a contender to win in the RaceSaver Sprint Car division at the Clinton County Speedway. On Friday night, Beamer parked his #85 in victory lane after a three-car battle for the lead while in heavy lapped traffic in an event that almost went nonstop.

Other winners of the night included: AY Schilling of Linden in the Pro Stock, Jeffrey Weaver of Lock Haven in the 270 Micro Sprints, Cody Hauck of Milton in the 600 Micro Sprints, and Montgomery’s Blake Snyder in the Four Cylinders.

Lock Haven’s Dakota Schweikart and former 3 Time Track Champion Daryl Stimeling of Lewistown started on the front row for the feature event. Schweikart took the early lead with Scranton’s Johnny Smith moving into second, and fifth-place starter, Josh Beamer took over the third position. On lap number six Smith passed Schweikart, as the leaders began to encounter lapped traffic.

As the race continued, the top three weaved their way through lapped traffic at a furious pace. Smith would put two cars between him and the second place car of Schweikart and a few laps later Schweikart and Beamer would be on Smith’s back bumper. On lap number ten, Smith had his hands full, with Schweikart and Beamer followed by Stimeling and Ken Duke, Jr.

On lap number 20, Beamer passed Schweikart and Smith to take the lead. The top three drivers were all in contention as they continued to race through lapped traffic.

On the white flap lap, the event's only caution came out for Owen Dim who spun in turn number two. The restart created a one lap dash to the checkered. Beamer protected the low side entering turns one and two forcing Smith to the top side of the speedway. Beamer barely held the lead as he and Smith raced hard into turn numbers three and four. As they exited, Smith tried one more move and spun at the exit of turn four, collecting Schweikart, as Beamer crossed the line to claim the victory.

“We’ve been racing RaceSaver for three years now, and I didn’t know if this day would come, “said an excited Beamer in Victory Lane. “I knew Smith was there and I didn’t need that caution on the final lap. I knew my best shot was to protect the bottom.”

Ken Duke finished second, Jarrett Cavalet was third, Garrett Bard was fourth, and Christian Rumsey completed the top five. Sixth through tenth were Tylor Cochran, Jeffrey Weaver, Daryl Stimeling, Dustin Prettyleaf and Ryan Kissinger.

Heat races were won by Scott Lutz, Beamer and Smith. Eric Mathiot won the B-main.

Pro Stock main event

Noah Kissinger and AY Schilling started on the front row of the Pro Stock main event. Schilling took the lead at the drop of the green flag. Corey Long moved into second place on lap number four, shuffling Kissinger back to third followed by Noah Jensen and Brandon Moser.

At the race's midway point, Schilling, Long and Moser continued in the top three, as Tommy Dawson and Ray Rothfuss moved into the top five. AJ Stroup moved into fifth on lap number twelve. Two laps later Stoup took the fourth place position from Rothfuss. Schilling continued to lead every lap to claim his 58th career win at the speedway, currently second on the all-time win list.

Long finished second, Moser was third, Stroup fourth, and Rothfuss was fifth. Sixth through tenth were John Bouse, Kissinger, Josh Butler, Thomas Moon, and Noah Jensen.

Jensen and Kissinger won the heat races.

270 Micro Sprint feature

Corey Stabley led the first two circuits of the 270 Micro Sprint Feature. Stabley started on the outside of row number one alongside Mathew Dixon. By the completion of lap number three, firth place starter Jeffrey Weaver found his way to the front and passed Stabley for the lead.

At the midpoint of the race, Weaver was being chased by Stabley, Cody Seigel, Brayden Spencer, and Timmy Bittner. A lap eleven caution came out when Levi Brungard’s car stopped on the speedway. Weaver was able to hold off the challenges of Seigel, followed by Spencer, Bittner, and Stabley. Sixth through tenth were Zach Glass, Michael Petock, Logan Hammaker, Devan Blose, and Tom Quiggle.

Heat races were won by Sean McAndrew, Glass, and Weaver.

600 Micro Sprints

Timmy Bittner and Cody Hauck brought the field of 600 Micro Sprints to the green flag. Hauck took the lead as the duo battled into turn number one. Johnny Smith advanced into the runner up position during the second lap and set his sights on Hauck. By the completion of lap number five, Hauck led Smith, Trevor Teats, Jeffrey Weaver, and Sierra Hauck. Teats took the runner up position on lap number seven. Hauck continued to lead the final laps to post his first win of the season over Teats, Weaver, Sierra Hauck, and JT Ferry. Sixth through tenth were Mason Peters, Timmy Bittner, Ethan Cunningham, Johnny Smith and Will Fisher.

Heat races were won by Sierra Hauck and Cody Hauck.

Four Cylinder main event

In the Four Cylinder main event, Cody Beaver and Donald Wynn started on the front row. Beaver led the first two laps, as fifth place starter, Blake Snyder marched his way to the front. By lap number three, Snyder made a pass for the lead.

On lap number 5, the red flag waved when last week’s feature winner, Hunter Flook rolled his car in turns 1 and 2. The driver was okay. Upon the restart, Snyder continued to lead with Scott Englert, Beaver, Joey Snook, and Anthony Potter running in the top five.

The leaders began to encounter lapped traffic on lap number ten, as Snyder raced to his first win of the year. Englert, Beaver, Snook, and Potter completed the top five. Sixth through tenth were Chris Small, Donald Wynn, Adam Harris, Toby Maines, and Damian Hand.

Heat races were won by Andrew Rickets, Flook, and Dylan Craft.

The Clinton County Speedway will feature the Limited Late Models, this coming Friday Night, May 6. Also on the card will be the Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and the 4 Cylinders.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m. For the latest speedway information, visit www.clintoncountyspeedway.com or follow us on our social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

SPRINT CARS: 1. Josh Beamer 2. Ken Duke Jr. 3. Jarrett Cavalet 4. Garrett Bard 5. Christopher Rumsey 6. Tylor Cochran 7. Jeffrey Weaver 8. Daryl Stimeling 9. Dustin Prettyleaf 10. Ryan Kissinger 11. Cory Brungard 12. Scott Lutz 13. Johnny Smith 14. Dakota Schweikart 15. Dale Schweikart 16. Austin Greenland 17. Ryan Lynn 18. Zach Rhodes 19. Timmy Bittner 20. Kyle Knopp 21. Owen Dimm 22. Levi Brungard 23. Eric Mathiot 24. Mariah Romig DNS Erick Knopp, Kruz Kepner, Wyatt Walizer

PRO STOCKS: 1. AY Schilling 2. Cory Long 3. Brandon Moser 4. AJ Stroup 5. Ray Rothfuss 6. Johnny Bouse 7. Noah Kissinger 8. Josh Butler 9. Thomas Moon 10. Noah Jensen 11. Robert Tressler 12. Logan Hile 13. Rich Fye 14. Kris Orwig 15. Mike Wright 16. Todd Geyer 17. Kurt Wray

270 MICRO SPRINTS: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Cody Seigel 3. Brayden Spencer 4. Timmy Bittner 5. Cory Stabley 6. Zach Glass 7. Michael Petock 8. Logan Hammaker 9. Devan Blose 10. Tom Quiggle 11. Mac Wert 12. Levi Brungard 13. Shaun Musser 14. Evan Dickey 15. Mitchell Holden 16. Lee Daugherty 17. Larry Dickey 18. Josie Wendy 19. Matt Dixon 20. Sean McAndrew 21. Matthew Dixon 22. Ryan McAndrew 23. Tyler Clowes

600 MICRO SPRINTS: 1. Cody Hauck 2. Trevor Teats 3. Jeffrey Weaver 4. Sierra Hauck 5. JT Ferry 6. Mason Peters 7. Timmy Bittner 8. Ethan Cunningham 9. Johnny Smith 10. Will Fisher 11. Mike Swisher 12. Chad Waite 13. Mitchell Holden 14. Nick Wood

FOUR CYLINDERS: 1. Blake Snyder 2. Scott Englert 3. Cody Beaver 4. Joey Snook 5. Anthony Potter 6. Chris Small 7. Donald Wynn 8. Adam Harris 9. Toby Maines 10. Damion Hand 11. Zach Rill 12. Tim Teneych 13. Jimmy Delozier 14. Terry Karichner 15. Summer Beachel, 16. Robert Dorman 17. Andrew Rickets 18. Hunter Flook 19. Bryan Hackenberg 20. Dylan Craft 21. Brett Shirk 22. Brook e Peters 23. Brian Haagen 24. Coty Maines

