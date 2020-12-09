Williamsport, Pa. — The light at the end of a very long tunnel filled with debate is about to come to an end. Maybe.

According to various media outlets across the state, the Pennsylvania Principals Association sent a letter to the PIAA asking the winter season to be delayed.

Cases in the state have increased every day. Wednesday also marked a significant update as Governor Tom Wolf announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

The winter season is scheduled to start this Friday.

Email to the PIAA were not returned as of the running of this article. This is an evolving story and will be updated when more information becomes available.