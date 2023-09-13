Williamsport, Pa. — Angelo Casas scored twice and Connor Poole added a late goal as Williamsport defeated Midd-West 3-2 Tuesday afternoon at Balls Mills.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Millionaires as they prepare to open league play against Central Mountain Thursday. Enjoy a photographic recap of all Tuesday’s action below.

Williamsport 3, Midd-West 2

MW 2 0—2

WILL 1 2—3

Goals: MW—Brandon Ferster (Noah Romig) 13:55; MW—Romig (PK) 24:39; W—Angelo Casas (Connor Poole) 39:27; W—Casas (unassisted) 41:16; W—Poole (unassisted) 74:47.

Shots: Midd-West—12, Williamsport—9. Shots on goal: Midd-West—5, Williamsport—5. Corners: Midd-West—5, Williamsport—1. Saves: Midd-West—2 (Cole Keister), Williamsport—3 (Sam Radulski). Fouls: Midd-West—8, Williamsport—10. Cards: MW—0, W—1 (Evan Britton) 24:39.

Records: Midd-West 3-2. Williamsport 3-2.

Next: Hughesville at Midd-West, Thursday, 7 p.m. Central Mountain at Williamsport, Thursday, 7 p.m.

