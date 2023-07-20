2023-07-20 Athens vs. Upper Dauphin S3 Major Baseball - 1

Upper Dauphin's Mason Leitzel throws a runner out at first during a Section 3 baseball game at Beech Creek. 

 Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

Beech Creek, Pa. — Upper Dauphin is still alive in the Section 3 Major Baseball Tournament. 

Facing elimination, Upper Dauphin overcame a slow start to defeat Athens 8-2 Wednesday afternoon at Beech Creek. Cole Hubler scattered four hits and gave up two runs to pick up the complete game win over Athens. 

Enjoy a photographic recap of Wednesday's early game. Upper Dauphin will play Keystone today at 5:30 p.m. The winner will play Mifflinburg Friday in the Section 3 Championship.  

Upper Dauphin County 8, Athens 2

ATH 100 100—2 4 0

UPC 102 41X—8 10 0

Jacob Saxon, EJ G. (4), Evan Westerfield, and EJ G. Cole Hubler and Mason Leitzel.

WP: Hubler. LP: Saxon.

Top Athens hitters: Ryans Hicks 2-2, HR, 2 runs, RBI. Top Upper Dauphin hitters: Devyn Troutman 1-3, HR, run, 3 RBI; Carter Shoop 2-3, HR, run, RBI.

Records: Athens 0-2. Upper Dauphin 1-1.

Next: Upper Dauphin vs. Keystone at Beech Creek, today, 5:30 p.m.

