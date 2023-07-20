Beech Creek, Pa. — Upper Dauphin is still alive in the Section 3 Major Baseball Tournament.
Facing elimination, Upper Dauphin overcame a slow start to defeat Athens 8-2 Wednesday afternoon at Beech Creek. Cole Hubler scattered four hits and gave up two runs to pick up the complete game win over Athens.
Enjoy a photographic recap of Wednesday's early game. Upper Dauphin will play Keystone today at 5:30 p.m. The winner will play Mifflinburg Friday in the Section 3 Championship.
Upper Dauphin County 8, Athens 2
ATH 100 100—2 4 0
UPC 102 41X—8 10 0
Jacob Saxon, EJ G. (4), Evan Westerfield, and EJ G. Cole Hubler and Mason Leitzel.
WP: Hubler. LP: Saxon.
Top Athens hitters: Ryans Hicks 2-2, HR, 2 runs, RBI. Top Upper Dauphin hitters: Devyn Troutman 1-3, HR, run, 3 RBI; Carter Shoop 2-3, HR, run, RBI.
Records: Athens 0-2. Upper Dauphin 1-1.
Next: Upper Dauphin vs. Keystone at Beech Creek, today, 5:30 p.m.