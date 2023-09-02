2023-09-01 Montgomery at South Williamsport FOOTBALL - 1

Photos by Brett Crossley

 Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

South Williamsport, Pa. — Amir Kemrer rushed for nearly 170 yards and Radley Knapp completed four passes for 89 yards as South Williamsport defeated Montgomery 49-13 Friday night.

Enjoy a photographic recap of the game.

