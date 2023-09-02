South Williamsport, Pa. — Amir Kemrer rushed for nearly 170 yards and Radley Knapp completed four passes for 89 yards as South Williamsport defeated Montgomery 49-13 Friday night.
Enjoy a photographic recap of the game.
