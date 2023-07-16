Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Area Little League defeated Clinton 14-1 in the District 12 9-11 softball championship Thursday at Lycoming College.
Photo gallery: Relive WALL’s exciting 9-11 softball championship win over Clinton
