Lewisburg, Pa. — Jimmy Mussina led two game-tying drives and completed a 10-yard pass to Bryce Eberhart in double overtime Friday night.

Mussina rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown and threw for another 96 yards and two touchdowns to give Montoursville a 21-14 win over Lewisburg.

Christian Banks rushed for 77 yards and Nate Fisher added another 33. Eberhart pulled in six passes for 68 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

