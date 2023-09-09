Lewisburg, Pa. — Jimmy Mussina led two game-tying drives and completed a 10-yard pass to Bryce Eberhart in double overtime Friday night.

Mussina rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown and threw for another 96 yards and two touchdowns to give Montoursville a 21-14 win over Lewisburg.

Christian Banks rushed for 77 yards and Nate Fisher added another 33. Eberhart pulled in six passes for 68 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Check the NorthcentralPA Sports page out here: bit.ly/NCPAFacebookSports

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.