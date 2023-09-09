Lewisburg, Pa. — Jimmy Mussina led two game-tying drives and completed a 10-yard pass to Bryce Eberhart in double overtime Friday night.
Mussina rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown and threw for another 96 yards and two touchdowns to give Montoursville a 21-14 win over Lewisburg.
Christian Banks rushed for 77 yards and Nate Fisher added another 33. Eberhart pulled in six passes for 68 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
Montoursville 21, Lewisburg 14
