Beech Creek, Pa. — Mifflinburg beat Keystone for the second time in three days to win the Section 3 Major Baseball tournament in Beech Creek.

Mifflinburg scored in the top of the first, forcing Keystone to chase the remainder of the game. Despite a home run in the sixth inning, Keystone fell 6-2 in the final contest of the four-day tournament.

Brennen Snyder finished with two hits, including a home run to go with two runs scored and two RBI. Lukas Shaffer gave up one run in five innings to get the win. Vaughn Yoder entered in the sixth inning to close the victory out for Mifflinburg and get the save.

Mifflinburg defeated Keystone twice and Athens 12-4 in the opening round in the tournament. Mifflinburg will head to Newtown Edgmont Little League, just outside Philadelphia, for the state tournament.

Enjoy a photographic recap of the entire Section 3 Tournament below.

Mifflinburg 6, Keystone 2

MIFF 102 012—6 7 1

KEY 010 001—2 10 1

Lukas Shaffer, Vaughn Yoder (6), and Brayden Resseguie. Evan Edwards and Evan Batterson.

WP: Shaffer. LP: Edwards. SV: Yoder.

Top Mifflinburg hitters: Brennen Snyder 2-2, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Callen Hommel 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI. Top Keystone hitters: Evan Edwards 2-3, HR, run, RBI; Hayden Hanley 2-2, run.

Records: Mifflinburg 3-0. Keystone 2-2.

Next: Mifflinburg at Major Baseball state tournament at Newtown Little League.

Section 3 Tournament results:

Round 1

Keystone 13, Upper Dauphin 3 (5 innings)

Mifflinburg 12, Athens 4

Loser’s Bracket

Upper Dauphin 8, Athens 2

Keystone 9, Upper Dauphin 5

Winner’s Bracket Championship

Mifflinburg 11, Keystone 6

Sections 3 Championship

Mifflinburg 6, Keystone 2

