Lewisburg, Pa. — It was an offensive onslaught as Lewisburg put 13 shots on goal against Loyalsock to claim a 7-0 win over the Lancers Tuesday.
Cohen Hoover and Riley Gulden-Luthi each scored two goals to lead the Green Dragons to their first win of the season. Alex Gilmore, Isaac Ayres, and Grayson Wynings each scored a goal.
Spencer Paris recorded a shutout victory at net. The defense was outstanding in front of him as Loyalsock failed to register a shot on goal.
Check the new Northcentralpa sports page out on Facebook here: bit.ly/NCPAFacebookSports
Loyalsock at Lewisburg boys soccer
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!