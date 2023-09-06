Lewisburg, Pa. — It was an offensive onslaught as Lewisburg put 13 shots on goal against Loyalsock to claim a 7-0 win over the Lancers Tuesday. 

Cohen Hoover and Riley Gulden-Luthi each scored two goals to lead the Green Dragons to their first win of the season. Alex Gilmore, Isaac Ayres, and Grayson Wynings each scored a goal. 

Spencer Paris recorded a shutout victory at net. The defense was outstanding in front of him as Loyalsock failed to register a shot on goal. 

