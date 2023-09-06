Lewisburg, Pa. — It was an offensive onslaught as Lewisburg put 13 shots on goal against Loyalsock to claim a 7-0 win over the Lancers Tuesday.

Cohen Hoover and Riley Gulden-Luthi each scored two goals to lead the Green Dragons to their first win of the season. Alex Gilmore, Isaac Ayres, and Grayson Wynings each scored a goal.

Spencer Paris recorded a shutout victory at net. The defense was outstanding in front of him as Loyalsock failed to register a shot on goal.

Check the new Northcentralpa sports page out on Facebook here: bit.ly/NCPAFacebookSports

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.