Beech Creek, Pa. — With one swing of the bat, Evan Edwards put Keystone Little League’s stamp on the opening game of the Section 3 Major Baseball Tournament in Beech Creek.

Edwards drove a ball over the left field fence. The next three batters scored as Keystone erased a two-run lead to capture a 13-3 victory over Upper Dauphin in five innings.

Enjoy a photographic recap of the action as Keystone gets ready to host Mifflinburg later tonight. Mifflinburg is ranked No. 2 in major baseball in the state. Keystone is No. 3.

The first pitch is slated for 8 p.m. at Beech Creek.

Keystone 13, Upper Dauphin 3 (5 innings)

UPD 200 01—3 8 2

KEY 404 32—13 15 2

Chevy Green, Cayden Witmer (1), Hayden Murray (3), Dawsyn Lower (5), and Mason Leitzel. Carter Frank, Bryan Rote (3), and Evan Batterson.

WP: Frank. LP: Green.

Top Upper Dauphin hitters: Cayden Witmer 1-2, HR, 2 runs, RBI. Top Keystone hitters: Evan Edwards 2-3, 2 HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Camden Fuller 3-3, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Evan Batterson 2-2, 2B, 2 runs.

Records: Upper Dauphin 0-1. Keystone 1-0.

Next: Keystone vs. Mifflinburg/Athens at Beech Creek, tomorrow, 8 p.m. Upper Dauphin vs. loser of Mifflinburg/Athens at Beech Creek, tomorrow, 5:45 p.m.

