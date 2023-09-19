Jersey Shore, Pa. — A Monday night football game was about more than competition as the Jersey Shore Bulldogs competed in the first game since losing teammate Max Engle.

It was a highly emotional night in which players, coaches, band members, cheerleaders, and fans of both Jersey Shore and Shikellamy wore the No. 4 in honor of Max.

The Bulldogs smothered Shikellamy, intercepting the opposition five times and scoring 33 points in the opening quarter. The result was a 61-12 victory over the Braves.

Every Bulldog who scored displayed a tribute to Engle. Several took a knee and touched the No. 4 in the endzone. Those who didn’t have the ball simply put up a hand with four fingers.

“Max and the Engle family, we have great respect for them,” Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish said. “Our thoughts and prayers will always be with them. We’re all Bulldog brothers here. We’re hurting.”

Both Jersey Shore and Shikellamy took a knee on the first play of offense. Both teams declined the penalty.

“Coach Jim (Keiser) is a class act and so is Shikellamy,” Gravish said. “We’re just thankful.”

Payton Samar opened the scoring with a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Bulldogs would go on to score the next seven touchdowns to put the game out of reach before halftime.

“Everybody had that extra gear on and doing it for Max,” Samar said. “We’re doing it for him. Having him by our side, maybe not physically, but he was there.”

Tate Sechrist rushed for 76 yards and two scores. Evan Snyder had a touchdown to go with 67 rushing yards. Paul Hale, Bo Sechrist, and Elijah Jordan also scored rushing touchdowns.

Jerrin Loomis threw for 154 yards on eight completions to go with two touchdowns. Dathan Tyson led Jersey Shore with 53 receiving yards on three catches.

Jersey Shore 61, Shikellamy 12

Shikellamy 0 0 6 6—12

Jersey Shore 33 14 7 7—61

First Quarter

J—Payton Samar 16-yard interception return (Brodie Herr kick), 9:05

J—Tate Sechrist 4 run (kick failed), 7:00

J—Dathan Tyson 30 pass from Jerrin Loomis (kick blocked), 4:31

J—Sechrist 22 run (Herr kick), 2:00

J—Elijah Jordan 10 run (Herr kick), 1:08

Second Quarter

J—Ashton Sweeley 34 pass from Loomis (Herr kick), 10:31

J—Bo Sechrist 15 run (Herr kick), 3:13

Third Quarter

J—Paul Hale 31 run (Herr kick), 6:49

S—Thomas Pollack 64 pass from Brody Rebuck (run failed), 3:09

Fourth Quarter

S—Bysaire Baez 7 run (kick blocked), 6:50

J—Evan Snyder 54 run (Herr kick), 6:21

TEAM STATISTICS S J

First Downs 3 18

Rushes-yards 24-(-6) 36-272

Passing yards 102 158

Total yards 96 430

Comp-Att-Int 10-24-5 9-15-1

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 1-5 6-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Shikellamy, Bysaire Baez 13-29, TD; Luke Snyder 5-(-4); Corbin Stahl 2-(-6); Brody Rebuck 4-(-25). Jersey Shore, Tate Sechrist 8-76, 2 TD; Evan Snyder 2-67, TD; Paul Hale 2-40, TD; Elijah Jordan 8-39, TD; Bo Sechrist 5-36, TD; Jayce Fetzer 3-9; Talon Mauck 8-8; Jerrin Loomis 1-0; Anthony Sander 1-(-3).

PASSING: Shikellamy, Rebuck 10-23-4, 102 yards, TD; Stahl 0-1-1. Jersey Shore, Loomis 8-12-0, 154 yards, 2 TD; Hale 1-3-1, 4 yards.

RECEIVING: Shikellamy, Thomas Pollack 3-73, TD; Owen Elliott 3-17; Charlie Walter 2-6; Connor Fasbinder 1-4; Snyder 1-2. Jersey Shore, Dathan Tyson 3-53; Ashton Sweeley 2-47, TD; Payton Samar 2-29; Jordan 1-25; Carson Watkins 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS: Shikellamy, Tymere Hewlett. Jersey Shore, Samar, Kaden Walker, Tyson, B. Sechrist, Luke Ryan.

SACKS: Jersey Shore, Walker 2, T. Sechrist, B. Sechrist, Preston Beatty.

Records: Jersey Shore 3-0-1. Shikellamy 1-3.

