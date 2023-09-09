Mifflinburg, Pa. — A football game in Mifflinburg Friday night took on a bigger meaning as a community rallied for a coach and his family.

Buffalo Valley Church and Hillside coaches collected donations on Friday night, as the Mifflinburg Wildcats took on the Shamokin Indians at home.

The church shared ways to donate to the Flickinger family, who lost their daughter, fourth-grader Joslyn Noelle, after she was struck by a fallen tree on Sept. 1. Joslyn was the daughter of Mifflinburg Area Assistant Football Coach Luke Flickinger and his wife, Mandie.

Donations can be given online to a family fund set up through the church's PayPal.

There has also been a fund created at Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Those who would like to donate to the family can go into any of the bank’s locations and ask to donate to the "Flickinger Family Medical Fund."

A check can also be sent to Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Co., 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844. Checks are payable to “Flickinger Family Medical Fund.”

Donations can be handed to church members Liz Loss or Erin Threet and they will make sure it gets to the bank.

Buffalo Valley Church is located at 4445 Hoffa Mill Rd, Lewisburg, Pa.

