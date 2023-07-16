2023-07-15 Chevy Troutman - 1

Chevy Troutman and Michael Troutman 

 Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

Williamsport, Pa. — Chevy Troutman, a Williamsport high school basketball star who went on to become a Division 1 athlete and professional player, became the newest member of the Williamsport Sports Walk Friday. Enjoy a photo gallery of the event.

