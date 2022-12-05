The Philadelphia Phillies are looking towards a big 2023 season, and apparently, shortstop is the first place of improvement.

According to multiple reports, Trea Turner, formerly of the Nationals and Dodgers, has agreed to an 11 year, 300-million-dollar deal to play infield in Philadelphia.

This past October, the Phillies made an improbable run through the National League playoffs, reaching the World Series, before falling to Houston.

