According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Doug Pederson is out as Head Coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. The move comes after a tumultuous year in which the Eagles finished with a record of 4-11-1, and a last place finish in the NFC East.

Pederson finishes his five-year Eagles coaching career with a record of 46-39-1 including four playoff wins. Pederson led the Eagles to their first ever Superbowl Championship with a win over the New England Patriots in Superbowl 52.

The Eagles hold the sixth overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.