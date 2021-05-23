Phil Mickelson has made history yet again in his career winning the 2021 PGA Championship with a score of -6 at the age of 50.

The major win makes him the oldest major champion in golf history surpassing Julius Boros (age 48) at the 1968 PGA Championship, Tom Morris Sr. (age 46) at the 1867 Open Championship, and Jack Nicklaus (age 46) at the 1986 Masters.

The win is the sixth major tournament win for “lefty” and his second PGA Championship win. The last time Mickelson won the PGA Championship was in 2005. It is the first major tournament win for Mickelson since 2013 when he won both the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

After flipping positions with Brooks Koepka on the first hole of the day and dropping to second place Mickelson was able to labor through a rollercoaster ride of a day to secure the win. Brooks Koepka finished at -4. Kiawah Island was the host of this years PGA Championship and the next major comes June 17-20 at Torrey Pines.