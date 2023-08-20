Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s representative in the Little League World Series has been a fan favorite since reaching Williamsport.

Sunday marked a pivotal moment in the hometown teams bid to become champion of the Little League World.

Metro scored two runs in the top of the first inning. It put Media into chase mode early as a nervous crowd attempted to pull it up.

With Phillies and Nationals players lining the backstop Metro scored five runs in the top of the sixth to defeat Media 7-2.

“We were ready when we walked into the stadium,” Metro manager Eric Gibree said. “We got in and got a little loose. Brady (McShane) threw an amazing game for us.”

McShane struck out six, giving up two earned runs and two unearned runs in nearly five innings of work. Brayden Castellone entered in the fifth striking out two and picking up the save.

“They were pretty focused on the task at hand,” Gibree said. “They were locked in.”

Metro rallied in the sixth inning as a group of Pennsylvania pitchers struggled to find the strike zone. Walks and three singles highlighted the inning as Metro took a five-run lead heading to the bottom of the sixth.

Castellone, McShane, and Mason Dionne all singled in the inning.

“I had a better mentality than I did the other day,” Castellone said. “I knew we had a good chance at winning the game. I know we are a good team.”

Three walks added to the Pennsylvania struggles. Cameron Charlemagne set the score when he swiped home on a passed ball.

“We’re not really a morning team,” Pennsylvania Manager Tom Bradley said. “It’s tough to get kids to go to sleep when there are 12 of them in a room. They were dragging a little bit.”

A single from Nathan Hellberg in the fifth sent the crowd into a frenzy as the hit tied the game.

Metro rallied immediately, scoring the go-ahead run after three singles and a walk opened the top of the sixth.

As chants of “Media” started to circulate through the stadium, the Pennsylvania team came to life.

Nathan Hellberg opened the third inning with a lead-off double. Two quick outs did little to dampen the mood as Charles Haenn drove a ball through the infield for Media’s first run. More than 20,000 fans including those lining the outfield on Lamade’s world famous hill erupted.

Metro continued to overcome as Brady McShane got Austin Crowley to bite on a 2-2 curveball for the inning’s final out. Despite the surge, Media still trailed by a run as the contest entered the fourth inning.

Metro opened like the team feeling the energy of the stadium Sunday morning. Connor Queenan and Brayden Castellone both reached base safely in the top of the first inning. Castellone drove a double into left field to score the initial run of the game. Dionne hit a single to score Castellone and give Metro a two-run lead.

“We don’t mind hitting with two strikes,” Gibree said. “We do a pretty job of shortening it up and putting the ball in play.”

Metro continued to pressure Media as Castellone opened the fourth inning with a single. Crowley was able to get a strikeout before he walked a batter and Castellone moved to third on a passed ball.

Metro loaded the bases in the fifth inning to force a mound visit from Media. Trevor Skowronek, who entered in the third, took a deep breath and attempted to pitch his way out of the jam.

Pennsylvania got out of the inning unscathed, but gave up five in the sixth as their Series bid came to an end.

Metro 7, Media 2

MET 200 005—7 7 0

MED 001 010—2 5 1

Brady McShane, Brayden Castellone (5), and Connor Queenan. Austin Crowley, Trevor Skowronek (3), Nathan Hellberg (6), and Nathaniel Saleski.

WP: Castellone. LP: Skowronek.

Top Metro hitters: Brayden Castellone 2-2, 2B, 2 runs, RBI. Top Media hitters: Nathan Hellberg 2-2, run, RBI.

Records: Metro 2-1. Media 1-2.

