Mansfield, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Board of Directors met on this week to discuss future plans regarding athletic competition.

The Board voted to proceed with its intended mandated schedules and championships for 2021 spring sports. PSAC sponsored sports this spring are: men's and women's outdoor track & field, tennis and golf, as well as baseball, softball and women's lacrosse.

The PSAC also announced the cancellation of all conference mandated regular season and championship competition for fall sports that were to take place over the 2020-21 season. The decision comes following a majority vote of the Board of Directors – the 18 presidents who reside over each of its member institutions. However, should six or more institutions commit to participating in any of those sports, the conference will reinstate a championship season.

The decision on PSAC Fall Championships follows the same action by the NCAA, which earlier this year announced the cancellation of all 2020 Fall Championships for Division II. It affects the following league sports: men's and women's cross country and soccer, as well as women's volleyball, field hockey and football.

The decision to cancel PSAC mandated competition does not preclude individual institutions from participating in Countable Athletically Related Activity (CARA) nor exploring competition outside of the previously mandated schedule.

A decision from the PSAC Board of Directors on winter championship seasons for wrestling, men's and women's basketball, indoor track & field and swimming is expected next week.