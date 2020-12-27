University Park, Pa. – Penn State redshirt sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh has decided to forgo his fourth season and has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“After careful and precise consideration with my family and those closest to me, I have officially decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft," Oweh said.

Oweh averaged 5.4 tackles per game, which ranked eighth nationally among defensive linemen who played at least seven games. His 38 tackles through the first seven games were the most by a Penn State defensive lineman since Daquan Jones and Austin Johnson had 40 tackles in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

“All my life I’ve taken the hidden route,” said Oweh. “The route that isn’t always the easiest. The route of many unknowns. The path not taken. I thank God for the discernment in my heart that always believes I can and I will. I’ve always had faith in God and his plan. Every move I’ve made has been directed by him. God continues to bless me with such great opportunities, and I can only use such blessing to help me make this decision."

Oweh posted a career-high 10 tackles against Maryland and added two tackles for loss against the Terrapins. He added 1.5 tackles for loss in each game against Nebraska and Iowa.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the Penn State family and don the Blue & White. The care Penn State has provided me was exceptional and has been truly expressed. I remember going to my first game and instantly knowing this was where I was supposed to be. Through the years, this journey has shown me everything I am and how much I have matured in Happy Valley. I take pride in being part of such an amazing school and I will always represent Penn State to the best of my abilities. The Penn State tradition has so much motivation, pushing any player above and beyond their own years of experience. It is that culture which makes me the man I am today. I am thankful."

Oweh and his teammate Shaka Toney were Penn State's first defensive end duo to both earn first-team All-Big Ten honors since Courtney Brown and Brad Scioli in 1998. Oweh was third on the team this season posting 6.5 tackles for loss in seven games. He was fourth overall on the team with 38 tackles (20 solo).