University Park, Pa. — Penn State sophomore tight end Theo Johnson and redshirt junior tight end Brenton Strange were named to the John Mackey Award watch list, announced by the Mackey Award Foundation.

The Mackey Award is presented annually to the top tight end in college football.

Theo Johnson · So. · TE · 6-6 · 260 · Windsor, Ontario · Holy Names Catholic

Has appeared in 20 career games at Penn State, making seven starts.

Played in 13 games and made six starts in 2021.

Tallied 19 receptions for 213 yards and one touchdown last season.

Hauled in a career-long 37-yard reception against Auburn (9/8/21).

Made a 23-yard touchdown reception against Ball State (9/11/21), the first of his career.

Caught a career-best four passes at Ohio State (10/30/21).

Had four catches of 20 or more yards in 2021.

Brenton Strange · R-Jr. · TE · 6-3 · 246 · Parkersburg, W. Va. · Parkersburg

Has appeared in 24 career games as a Nittany Lion, making 18 starts.

Named to the preseason Mackey Award watch list for the second-straight year.

Earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition by the media in 2021.

Recorded 20 receptions for 225 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

Named the coaching staff’s Offensive Player of the Week following the Auburn game (9/8/21) after posting a career-high 71 yards on four catches, including a 2-yard touchdown.

Made four grabs for 41 yards and a 5-yard touchdown at Ohio State (10/30/21).

Collected four receptions for 63 yards at Michigan State (11/27/21).

In 2020, made 17 grabs for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

The winner of the 2022 Mackey Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named after NFL Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey, who played 10 years in the NFL and was selected for the Pro Bowl five times. Mackey was a three-time All-NFL honoree and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team and the league’s 50th Anniversary team. He played in two NFL Championship Games and two Super Bowls, leading the Baltimore Colts to a win in Super Bowl V.

Penn State Football Recognized on 2022 Preseason Watch Lists

Sean Clifford: Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award

Theo Johnson: Mackey Award

Keyvone Lee: Doak Walker Award

Joey Porter Jr.: Lott IMPACT Trophy

Juice Scruggs: Rimington Trophy

Chris Stoll: Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Brenton Strange: Mackey Award

Mitchell Tinsley: Biletnikoff Award

Parker Washington: Biletnikoff Award

