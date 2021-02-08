University Park, Pa. – The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, has approved a revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule.

The schedule was updated in order to accommodate six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process.

Penn State’s revised 2021 schedule can be seen below. All times and network designations are TBD.

In other football news, head coach James Franklin announced the hiring of Ty Howle as the program’s tight ends coach. Howle served as an offensive analyst for the Nittany Lions in 2020.

In addition to the hiring of Howle, Franklin announced Terry Smith as associate head coach and Taylor Stubblefield as offensive recruiting coordinator.

"We are excited to have Ty represent his alma mater and serve as our tight ends coach,” said Franklin. “As the son of a high school football coach, Ty’s passion for teaching the game is unmatched. In addition, he wears his pride for this University on his chest each day. His contributions as a member of the 2012 team and as a captain in 2013 will long be remembered by Penn State fans. He was a great addition to our staff as an offensive analyst and I look forward to watching him thrive in this new role.”

2021 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin

Sept. 11 Ball State

Sept. 18 Auburn

Sept. 25 Villanova

Oct. 2 Indiana

Oct. 9 at Iowa

Oct. 16 Bye Week

Oct. 23 Illinois

Oct. 30 at Ohio State

Nov. 6 at Maryland

Nov. 13 Michigan

Nov. 20 Rutgers

Nov. 27 at Michigan State