University Park, Pa. – As the mandates across the state continue to change in the face of a devastating virus, Penn State football has decided to host Michigan State Saturday without fans.

The game was especially important for seniors and their parents as it marks the annual Senior Day contest. Typically seniors would be escorted onto the field by their parents and loved ones. Unfortunately, that will not be the case this year.

As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff has been our top priority. We follow the state and university health guidelines, which continue to evolve based on the changing conditions. As such, we will not be permitted to host spectators at our athletic competitions beginning Saturday, Dec. 12.

"We are extremely disappointed for our football seniors, their parents and their families," Penn State Athletics said through a press release sent out Friday. "They have been looking forward to their Senior Day and making arrangements to attend Saturday’s game, so this timing has proven difficult for all parties."

"However, we understand the gravity of the pandemic and know this decision was made with the health and safety of our communities at the forefront."