University Park, Pa. — Penn State Football will close out the 2023 regular season against Michigan State at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 24. Kickoff will be slated for 7:30 p.m. on NBC with streaming on Peacock.

Kick times and network designations have been made for the following Penn State games so far.

Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia – 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Sept. 23 vs. Iowa – 8 p.m. on CBS

Nov. 24 vs. Michigan State (Ford Field) – 7:30 p.m. on NBC

