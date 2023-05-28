University Park, Pa. — Penn State Football will close out the 2023 regular season against Michigan State at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 24. Kickoff will be slated for 7:30 p.m. on NBC with streaming on Peacock.
Kick times and network designations have been made for the following Penn State games so far.
Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia – 7:30 p.m. on NBC
Sept. 23 vs. Iowa – 8 p.m. on CBS
Nov. 24 vs. Michigan State (Ford Field) – 7:30 p.m. on NBC
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.