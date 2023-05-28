2023-05-24 PSU at Michigan St Football 2023 - 1
Photo provided by GoPSUSports.com

University Park, Pa. — Penn State Football will close out the 2023 regular season against Michigan State at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 24. Kickoff will be slated for 7:30 p.m. on NBC with streaming on Peacock. 

Kick times and network designations have been made for the following Penn State games so far. 

  • Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia – 7:30 p.m. on NBC
  • Sept. 23 vs. Iowa – 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Nov. 24 vs. Michigan State (Ford Field) – 7:30 p.m. on NBC

