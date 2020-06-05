Piacentino batted .400 with a pair of home runs in shortened season

Penn State outfielder Johnny Piacentino (Cherry Hill, N.J.) started his collegiate career off strong and was recognized accordingly by Collegiate Baseball, as he was named to the 2020 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team, powered by Diamond Sports.

Piacentino was one of 18 outfielders and four Big Ten players overall to be named to the team, and he becomes the third Nittany Lion in program history to earn the honor, joining Michael Campo (1997) and Justin Hagenman (2016).

In Penn State’s shortened 2020 season, Piacentino tied for the team lead with a .400 batting average, which also ranked tied for seventh best in the Big Ten. Additionally, Piacentino's .511 on-base percentage ranked sixth in the conference, while his .686 slugging percentage ranked seventh.

His debut in the starting lineup was impressive, as he went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBIs. He also homered in the final game of the season.