Penn State returns home after a week off to take on two Big Ten Rivals. 

University Park, Pa. — Penn State (8-0, 1-0 B1G) welcomes Michigan (7-0, 2-0 B1G) to the Bryce Jordan Center for the first of two BJC Duals this year. The Lions and Wolverines meet on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. in a B1G national telecast.

Two days later, Penn State hosts Michigan State (*7-2, 0-2 B1G) in sold out Rec Hall on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. *Michigan State is at Rutgers on Friday night while Penn State entertains Michigan in the BJC.

Penn State is coming off its Big Ten 'bye' weekend and last competed on Jan. 6 when the Lions rolled into Madison, Wis., and took down Wisconsin 28-11. Penn State, which has a line-up featuring four freshmen, is beginning a three dual home stand this weekend. All rankings listed are InterMat/InterMat TPI (Jan. 17, 2023).

The Lion line-up kicks off at 125 where redshirt freshman Gary Steen sports a 4-8 record. Roman Bravo-Young is ranked No. 1 nationally with a 7-0 record. Junior Beau Bartlett is 12-0 and ranked No. 4 at 141 while redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness is 9-2 and No. 14 at 149. True freshman Levi Haines is now ranked at 157 for Penn State, sitting at No. 17 with an 11-1 record.

Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo is ranked No. 16 at 165 with a 9-1 mark. Junior Carter Starocci is 8-0 on the year and ranked No. 1 at 174 while Senior Aaron Brooks is 5-1 and ranked No. 1 at 184. Senior Max Dean is 10-2 on the year and ranked No. 4 at 197. Junior Greg Kerkvliet is 7-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 at 285.

Michigan enters the dual with a 7-0 mark, 2-0 in Big Ten action. The Wolverines have nine ranked individuals. Jack Medley is No. 23 at 125, Dylan Ragusin is No. 12 at 133, Cole Mattin is No. 23 at 141, Chance Lamer is No. 21 at 149, Will Lewan is No. 10 at 157, Cameron Amine is No. 5 at 165, Max Maylor is No. 30 at 174, Matt Finesilver is No. 9 at 184 and Mason Parris is No. 2 at 285. Penn State leads the all-time series 34-24, including the last 11 and a 29-6 win at Michigan last season (1/21/22).

Michigan State enters the weekend with a 7-2 record, 0-2 in Big Ten action. The Spartans have six ranked wrestlers. Tristan Lujan is No. 24 at     125, Rayvon Foley is No. 16 at 133, Chase Saldate is No. 15 at 157, Caleb Fish is No. 25 at 165, Layne Malczewski is No. 15 at 184 and Cameron Caffey is No. 14 at 197. Penn State leads the all-time series 23-9, including the last 14 and a 29-10 win at MSU last season (1/23/22).

The Nittany Lions host Iowa next weekend in the second BJC Dual. Penn State and Iowa meet at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, in another B1G national dual.

All rankings listed are InterMat individual/InterMat TPI. The 2022-23 Penn State Wrestling season is presented by the Family Clothesline. Penn State Fans are encouraged to follow Penn State wrestling via twitter at @pennstateWREST, on Penn State Wrestling's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pennstatewrestling and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennstatewrest. This is PENN STATE. WRESTLING lives here.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (8-0, 1-0 B1G)

125    Gary Steen    Fr.    Hermitage, Pa./Reynolds    4-8

133    #1 Roman Bravo-Young    Sr.+    Tucson, Ariz./Sunnyside    7-0

141    #4 Beau Bartlett    Jr.    Tempe, Ariz./Wyoming Seminary (Pa.)    12-0

149    #14 Shayne Van Ness    Fr.    Somerville, N.J./Blair Academy    9-2

157    #17 Levi Haines    Fr.    Arendtsville, Pa./Biglerville    11-1

          Terrell Barraclough    Jr.    Kaysville, Utah/Layton    6-2

165    #16 Alex Facundo    Fr.    Essexville, Mich./Davison    9-1

174    #1 Carter Starocci    Jr.    Erie, Pa./Cathedral Prep    8-0

184    #1 Aaron Brooks    Sr.    Hagerstown, Md./North Hagerstown    5-1

197    #4 Max Dean    Sr.    Lowell, Mich./Lowell    10-2

285    #1 Greg Kerkvliet    Jr.    Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Simley    7-0

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (7-0, 2-0 B1G)

125    #23 Jack Medley    Gr.    Chesterfield, Mich./Anchor Bay    14-5

133    #12 Dylan Ragusin    So.    Elk Grove Village, Ill./Montini Catholic    10-3

141    #23 Cole Mattin    Jr.    Delta, Ohio/Delta    12-3

149    #21 Chance Lamer    Fr.    Corvallis, Ore./Crescent Valley    10-3

157    #10 Will Lewan    Sr.    Chicago, Ill./Montini Cathlic    10-3

165    #5 Cameron Amine    Jr.    Brighton, Mich./Detroit Catholic Central    7-1

174    #30 Max Maylor    Sr.    Highland, Wis./Highland    13-3

184    #9 Matt Finesilver    Gr.    Greenwood Village, Colo./Cherry Creek    14-3

197    Brendin Yatooma    So.    South Lyon, Mich./Detroic Catholic Central    4-7

285    #2 Mason Parris    Sr.    Lawrenceburg, Ind./Lawrenceburg    17-0

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS (*7-2, 0-2 B1G)

125    #24 Tristan Lujan    Jr.    Selma, Calif./Selma    14-3

133    #16 Rayvon Foley    Gr.    Ann Arbor, Mich./Pioneer    10-3

141    Jordan Hamdan    Jr.    Hudson, Mich./Hudson    19-6

149    Petyon Omania    Jr.    Concord, Calif./De La Salle    12-6

157    #15 Chase Saldate    Jr.    Gilroy, Calif./Gilroy    15-4

165    #25 Caleb Fish    Jr.    Eaton Rapids, Mich./Eaton Rapids    19-4

174    Ceasar Garza    Fr.    Oakdale, Calif.Oakdale    12-5

184    #15 Layne Malczewski    Sr.    Macomb, Mich./Dakota    15-3

197    #14 Cameron Caffey    Gr.    Carbondale, Ill./Carbondale    13-1

285    Ryan Vasbinder    Gr.    Wyoming, Mich./Grandville    13-8

Individual Rankings listed are InterMat and Team Rankings are 

Intermat Tournament Power Index (as of 1/17/23)

* Michigan State is at Rutgers on Friday, Jan. 20, while the Lions host Michigan

THIS WEEK

UP NEXT

The Nittany Lions host Iowa on Friday, Jan. 27, at 8:30 p.m. in the second BJC dual of the year.

ON THE AIR

TV         - B1G Network for Michigan/B1G+ for Michigan State

Radio online    - Free all year via Lionvision at GoPSUsports.com

Live Web Video - B1G+ for Michigan State 

