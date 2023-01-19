University Park, Pa. — Penn State (8-0, 1-0 B1G) welcomes Michigan (7-0, 2-0 B1G) to the Bryce Jordan Center for the first of two BJC Duals this year. The Lions and Wolverines meet on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. in a B1G national telecast.

Two days later, Penn State hosts Michigan State (*7-2, 0-2 B1G) in sold out Rec Hall on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. *Michigan State is at Rutgers on Friday night while Penn State entertains Michigan in the BJC.

Penn State is coming off its Big Ten 'bye' weekend and last competed on Jan. 6 when the Lions rolled into Madison, Wis., and took down Wisconsin 28-11. Penn State, which has a line-up featuring four freshmen, is beginning a three dual home stand this weekend. All rankings listed are InterMat/InterMat TPI (Jan. 17, 2023).

The Lion line-up kicks off at 125 where redshirt freshman Gary Steen sports a 4-8 record. Roman Bravo-Young is ranked No. 1 nationally with a 7-0 record. Junior Beau Bartlett is 12-0 and ranked No. 4 at 141 while redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness is 9-2 and No. 14 at 149. True freshman Levi Haines is now ranked at 157 for Penn State, sitting at No. 17 with an 11-1 record.

Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo is ranked No. 16 at 165 with a 9-1 mark. Junior Carter Starocci is 8-0 on the year and ranked No. 1 at 174 while Senior Aaron Brooks is 5-1 and ranked No. 1 at 184. Senior Max Dean is 10-2 on the year and ranked No. 4 at 197. Junior Greg Kerkvliet is 7-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 at 285.

Michigan enters the dual with a 7-0 mark, 2-0 in Big Ten action. The Wolverines have nine ranked individuals. Jack Medley is No. 23 at 125, Dylan Ragusin is No. 12 at 133, Cole Mattin is No. 23 at 141, Chance Lamer is No. 21 at 149, Will Lewan is No. 10 at 157, Cameron Amine is No. 5 at 165, Max Maylor is No. 30 at 174, Matt Finesilver is No. 9 at 184 and Mason Parris is No. 2 at 285. Penn State leads the all-time series 34-24, including the last 11 and a 29-6 win at Michigan last season (1/21/22).

Michigan State enters the weekend with a 7-2 record, 0-2 in Big Ten action. The Spartans have six ranked wrestlers. Tristan Lujan is No. 24 at 125, Rayvon Foley is No. 16 at 133, Chase Saldate is No. 15 at 157, Caleb Fish is No. 25 at 165, Layne Malczewski is No. 15 at 184 and Cameron Caffey is No. 14 at 197. Penn State leads the all-time series 23-9, including the last 14 and a 29-10 win at MSU last season (1/23/22).

The Nittany Lions host Iowa next weekend in the second BJC Dual. Penn State and Iowa meet at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, in another B1G national dual.

All rankings listed are InterMat individual/InterMat TPI.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (8-0, 1-0 B1G)

125 Gary Steen Fr. Hermitage, Pa./Reynolds 4-8

133 #1 Roman Bravo-Young Sr.+ Tucson, Ariz./Sunnyside 7-0

141 #4 Beau Bartlett Jr. Tempe, Ariz./Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) 12-0

149 #14 Shayne Van Ness Fr. Somerville, N.J./Blair Academy 9-2

157 #17 Levi Haines Fr. Arendtsville, Pa./Biglerville 11-1

Terrell Barraclough Jr. Kaysville, Utah/Layton 6-2

165 #16 Alex Facundo Fr. Essexville, Mich./Davison 9-1

174 #1 Carter Starocci Jr. Erie, Pa./Cathedral Prep 8-0

184 #1 Aaron Brooks Sr. Hagerstown, Md./North Hagerstown 5-1

197 #4 Max Dean Sr. Lowell, Mich./Lowell 10-2

285 #1 Greg Kerkvliet Jr. Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Simley 7-0

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (7-0, 2-0 B1G)

125 #23 Jack Medley Gr. Chesterfield, Mich./Anchor Bay 14-5

133 #12 Dylan Ragusin So. Elk Grove Village, Ill./Montini Catholic 10-3

141 #23 Cole Mattin Jr. Delta, Ohio/Delta 12-3

149 #21 Chance Lamer Fr. Corvallis, Ore./Crescent Valley 10-3

157 #10 Will Lewan Sr. Chicago, Ill./Montini Cathlic 10-3

165 #5 Cameron Amine Jr. Brighton, Mich./Detroit Catholic Central 7-1

174 #30 Max Maylor Sr. Highland, Wis./Highland 13-3

184 #9 Matt Finesilver Gr. Greenwood Village, Colo./Cherry Creek 14-3

197 Brendin Yatooma So. South Lyon, Mich./Detroic Catholic Central 4-7

285 #2 Mason Parris Sr. Lawrenceburg, Ind./Lawrenceburg 17-0

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS (*7-2, 0-2 B1G)

125 #24 Tristan Lujan Jr. Selma, Calif./Selma 14-3

133 #16 Rayvon Foley Gr. Ann Arbor, Mich./Pioneer 10-3

141 Jordan Hamdan Jr. Hudson, Mich./Hudson 19-6

149 Petyon Omania Jr. Concord, Calif./De La Salle 12-6

157 #15 Chase Saldate Jr. Gilroy, Calif./Gilroy 15-4

165 #25 Caleb Fish Jr. Eaton Rapids, Mich./Eaton Rapids 19-4

174 Ceasar Garza Fr. Oakdale, Calif.Oakdale 12-5

184 #15 Layne Malczewski Sr. Macomb, Mich./Dakota 15-3

197 #14 Cameron Caffey Gr. Carbondale, Ill./Carbondale 13-1

285 Ryan Vasbinder Gr. Wyoming, Mich./Grandville 13-8

Individual Rankings listed are InterMat and Team Rankings are

Intermat Tournament Power Index (as of 1/17/23)

* Michigan State is at Rutgers on Friday, Jan. 20, while the Lions host Michigan

THIS WEEK

Penn State (8-0, 1-0 B1G) welcomes Michigan (7-0, 2-0 B1G) to the Bryce Jordan Center for the first of two BJC duals this year. Penn State and Michigan battle on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. in the BJC. Two days later, Penn State hosts Michigan State (7-2, 0-2 B1G) in sold our Rec Hall at 1 p.m.

UP NEXT

The Nittany Lions host Iowa on Friday, Jan. 27, at 8:30 p.m. in the second BJC dual of the year.

ON THE AIR

TV - B1G Network for Michigan/B1G+ for Michigan State

Radio online - Free all year via Lionvision at GoPSUsports.com

Live Web Video - B1G+ for Michigan State

