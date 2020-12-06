Rosemont, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference Thursday announced the men’s basketball tip times and networks for the league’s December games. The Big Ten also released TV designations for its full schedule. The Penn State men’s basketball team has three Big Ten games on the Big Ten Network during the month as it begins conference play at Michigan at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.

Illinois plays at the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday, Dec. 23 for a 6:30 p.m. mid-week matchup. The Nittany Lions travel to Indiana for a Wednesday, Dec. 30 game with an 8:30 p.m. tip time.

Two games in February now have Friday dates with Maryland on Friday, Feb. 5 and Purdue on Purdue Friday, Feb. 26.

Penn State (2-0) has two more non-conference games on its schedule with Seton Hall at home in the Bryce Jordan Center Sunday, Dec. 6 and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Virginia Tech Tuesday, Dec. 8. BTN will air Sunday’s 8 p.m. game vs. the Pirates and Tuesday’s 9 p.m. game vs. the Hokies will be televised by ESPNU.

Keep up to date with the latest information from the Nittany Lions at @PennStateMBB on Twitter and Instagram and on Facebook at @pennstatebasketball.

Big Ten December 2020 Schedule

Sun., Dec. 13 – at Michigan, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network

Wed., Dec. 23 – Illinois, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Wed., Dec. 30 – at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

2020-21 Schedule

Sun., Jan. 3 – Wisconsin, Big Ten Network

Wed., Jan. 6 – at Ohio State, Big Ten Network

Sat., Jan. 9 – Michigan, Big Ten Network

Tue., Jan. 12 – Rutgers, Big Ten Network

Sun., Jan. 17 – at Purdue, Big Ten Network

Wed., Jan. 20 – at Illinois, Big Ten Network

Sat., Jan. 23 – Northwestern, Big Ten Network

Sat., Jan. 30 – at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

Tue., Feb. 2 – at Wisconsin, FS1

Fri., Feb. 5 – Maryland, FS1

Tue., Feb. 9 – at Michigan State, ESPN/ESPN2

Sun., Feb. 14 – Nebraska, Big Ten Network

Thur., Feb. 18 – Ohio State, Big Ten Network

Sun., Feb. 21 – at Iowa, FS1

Fri., Feb. 26 – Purdue, FS1

Wed., March 3 – Minnesota, Big Ten Network

Sun., March 7 – at Maryland, Big Ten Network