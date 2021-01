Games against Michigan and Rutgers postponed

University Park, Pa. - Penn State men’s basketball has paused all team-related activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel.

Due to the pause, the Nittany Lions’ home games against Michigan (Jan. 9) and Rutgers (Jan. 12) have been postponed. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. No determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Jan. 12.