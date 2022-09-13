University Park, Pa. – The general public may soon be able to purchase alcohol in public areas of Beaver Stadium at Penn State University football games—if a proposal is approved.

Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) submitted the proposal to the Penn State Board of Trustee's Committee on Legal and Compliance on Monday.

Alcohol has been available for purchase at club and suites areas at Beaver Stadium and Pegula Ice Arena since 2016. The Bryce Jordan Center has been selling alcohol at select external events since 2015.

ICA has partnered with OVG Hospitality Group to determine the specifics of their alcohol sale policies at football games.

All patrons 21 and older who purchase alcohol will be required to show proper identification to obtain a wristband. Further, all IDs will be scanned to confirm they are legitimate. All vendors and employees will have completed RAMP (Responsible Alcohol Management Program) training and certification.

Every person purchasing alcohol will be ID'd, and a maximum of two beverages per person can be purchased at any one time. Service will conclude at the end of the third quarter, and all alcohol will remain in controlled areas for ICA events.

Revenue generated from the sale of alcohol will be utilized on deferred maintenance projects at Beaver Stadium.

Various studies at institutions around the country have shown controlled alcohol sales have contributed to a decrease in alcohol-related incidents at venues that have instituted alcohol sales.

The University currently holds licenses to serve alcoholic beverages at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Beaver Stadium, Pegula Ice Arena, the Penn State Golf Courses and the Bryce Jordan Center.

If approved, Penn State would join eight other current Big Ten schools successfully sell beer and/or wine in public areas at its home football games.

