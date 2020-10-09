University Park, Pa. – The bus ride leading up to the Beaver Stadium is going to look and sound a lot different this year as Penn State players get ready for a game.

On a typical year car alarms are sounded. Fans can be seen running through the parking lots to get a glimpse of the team. It is a tradition many fans look forward to each year.

As the 2020 season gets ready to kickoff, fans will be greeted with a new experience as Penn State will offer a virtual one for season ticket holders. This will give fans a chance to have a presence at Beaver Stadium this year.

The Virtual Valley will feature behind-the-scenes access to the football team all season long.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, tailgating or gathering on campus and/or in University parking lots is not permitted and will be monitored closely. If fans choose to gather at their home, Penn State recommends following local health and safety guidelines as Nittany Nation virtually comes together on football Saturdays.

The Virtual Valley Experience website will be updated weekly. You can visit the site at GoPSUsports.com/virtualvalley to find out more information on any the initiatives.

Athletics is encouraging fans to participate in any of the three options to have a presence in Beaver Stadium, by purchasing a fan cutout or participating in the Raise the Song virtual campaign or posting their photos on social using #PSUPride.

Fans can purchase cutouts of themselves to be placed inside Beaver Stadium for the entire 2020 football season. Cutouts are $85 for the first cutout, $75 for each additional cutout (up to three additional cutouts) and $65 for Penn State students. Portions of the net proceeds from this initiative will be donated to THON, as well as Penn State equity and inclusion programs: Bunton-Waller scholarship program and Multicultural Faculty Development Support Funds.

The Raise the Song virtual campaign asks Penn State fans to submit videos of themselves cheering on the Nittany Lions. Those videos will be used in-stadium on game day to support our student-athletes. Videos may also be featured during virtual programming or on Penn State Athletics social media accounts. Fans can submit their videos at: www.gopsusports.com/raisethesong.

Additional virtual initiatives for the 2020 football season include:

Fan Photos on Beaver Stadium Videoboard – Fans can show their support of Penn State football student-athletes by posting photos on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #PSUPride. Photos will be featured on the videoboards in Beaver Stadium during home games and on the Virtual Valley Experience website.

Unrivaled Podcast – Unrivaled: The Official Podcast of Penn State Football, returns for its second season with new episodes each Thursday.

Virtual Tailgate of the Game Contest – Each game day, fans will be asked to share photos of their socially distant or virtual tailgates on social media, using #PSUTailgate. The fans showing the most Penn State spirit will be selected as the Tailgate of the Game and claim a prize from the Nittany Lion Club.

Behind the Mic – The Penn State Sports Network brings fans into the radio booth with Steve Jones and Jack Ham. Watch and listen to Steve and Jack as they broadcast the game. Please note, this video feed does not show the game.

Halftime Trivia Contest – Each week at halftime of the game, fans will have the opportunity to participate in the Penn State Football-themed trivia contest.

Nittany Lion Club Tailgate Cookbook Recipe of the Week – The Nittany Lion Club will feature its Recipe of the Week each Wednesday.

Zoom Backgrounds – Penn State Athletics has a variety of virtual Zoom backgrounds, including tailgate lot views, available by clicking here.

More initiatives may be announced as the season begins.

Virtual Valley Experience Game Week Schedule