University Park, Pa. – The Big Ten has announced matchups for week nine, as Penn State will host the Illinois Fighting Illini this Saturday, Dec. 19, in Beaver Stadium. Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

In 24 all-time matchups with the Illini, Penn State leads the series, 19-5.

The two squads last met on Sept. 21, 2018, as Penn State totaled 387 rushing yards, led by 200 yards and three touchdowns from Miles Sanders, as it defeated Illinois, 63-24, in Memorial Stadium in the Big Ten football opener for both teams. Penn State put the game out of reach with 42 unanswered points in the second half, with 35 coming in the fourth quarter.