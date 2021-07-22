Football public single-game tickets set to go on sale August 5; White Out slated for Auburn game on Sept. 18

University Park, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced general public single-game football tickets will go on sale Thurs., Aug. 5 at 10 a.m., while Nittany Lion Club members will have an exclusive single-game presale beginning Tues., July 27 at 9 a.m.

In addition, the official game day themes for the 2021 football season presented by PSECU were revealed.

The Nittany Lions will open the home slate on Sept. 11 for its 107K Family Reunion, followed by the nationally-recognized Penn State White Out against Auburn on Sept. 18.

Penn State’s annual THON game will take place on Sept. 25 vs. Villanova and the homestand will close out with the Stripe Out game vs. Indiana on Oct. 2.

The Nittany Lions will return to Beaver Stadium for Homecoming against Illinois on Oct. 23 where they will don the “Generations of Greatness” uniforms.

Following the Nov. 13 contest vs. Michigan featuring a Student Section Penn State White Out, Penn State will close out the home schedule on Nov. 20 against Rutgers, honoring its seniors and the military.

Variable pricing for single game tickets will be used again this year with single game tickets starting at just $35 per person. To purchase tickets, fans can call 1-800-NITTANY (weekdays from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.).

Fans interested in purchasing single game tickets can review the single game seating chart by price and refer to the FAQ on the variable pricing system.

Advance parking for each home game can be purchased as part of the August 5 ticket sale as well. General parking purchased in advance is $40 per car, while paying to park on game day when arriving to the general lots will cost $60. Fans are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance to not only realize the savings, but to assist in smoother traffic and parking operations by displaying the pass as they approach roads to stadium parking. Fans can purchase up to three advance single-game parking passes per account, per game.

The Overnight RV lot is sold out for the season. Fans who do not have an RV permit for stadium lots will be directed to park at the Grange Fairgrounds. The GPS address for the Grange Fairgrounds is 149 Homan Lane, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Shuttle services are available to and from Beaver Stadium.

For more information on advance single-game parking, click here.

2021 Penn State Football Game Themes:

Ball State, September 11 @ 3:30 PM: 107K Family Reunion

Penn State will welcome its faithful back to Beaver Stadium for the matchup with the Cardinals. This will mark a full stadium capacity for the first time since Nov. 30, 2019.

Auburn, September 18 @ 7:30 PM: Penn State White Out

All fans are encouraged to sport white attire to ensure a Penn State White Out for the clash with the Tigers.

The Official Penn State White Out T-shirt will be on sale in early August to the general public. To be the first to know when it’s available, sign-up.



Villanova, September 25: State of Excellence, Thon

The State of Excellence week celebration culminates in recognition of the successes of the Nittany Lion students in competition and in the classroom throughout the game.

The Penn State student section ribbon will turn yellow to celebrate THON, the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. THON has raised more than $190,000,000 in its history to benefit the Four Diamonds Fund.

Indiana, October 2: Penn State Stripe Out

Indiana will mark the return of the Penn State Stripe Out. Each section will be coordinated in either all blue or white clothing to create a stripe effect in Beaver Stadium. More info about the Stripe Out can be found at PennStateStripeOut.com.

Illinois, October 23 @ 12 PM: Homecoming; Generations of Greatness

The annual Homecoming Parade will be held on campus and downtown State College on Friday night, October 22.

The Penn State football team will once again turn back the clock for a special “Generations of Greatness” game. The Nittany Lions will don uniforms with designs elements from uniforms past.

Michigan, November 13: Student Section Penn State White Out

All students are encouraged to sport white attire to ensure a Student Penn State Student Section White Out for the matchup with the Wolverines.

Rutgers, November 21: Senior Day; Military Appreciation Day; Seats for Servicemembers

The home schedule concludes with Senior Day in Beaver Stadium against the Scarlet Knights. The Nittany Lion seniors will be introduced for the final time in front of the Beaver Stadium faithful.

Penn State will honor the men and women who have bravely served our country by dedicating a game to them when the Nittany Lions take the field against Rutgers. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets to be donated to military members and their families through the "Seats for Servicemembers" program. ROTC elite, active duty, veterans, and military families will be honored during the game. The 2021 "Seats for Servicemembers" program has already produced nearly 2,000 purchased tickets by Penn State fans for active duty and veteran military personnel.

To support the “Seats for Service members” program, call 1-800-NITTANY.

Penn State's season opener on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin will kick off at noon on FOX. The Nittany Lions will make their return to Beaver Stadium on Sept. 11 vs. Ball State, a 3:30 p.m. ET start on FS1. Penn State's 2021 schedule with updated kick times and TV designations can be found here.

For information on joining the Nittany Lion Club and reserving new season tickets for the 2021 Penn State Football season presented by PSECU, as well as club seating in Beaver Stadium, fans can call 1-800-NITTANY, weekdays from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.