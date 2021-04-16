University Park, Pa. – Penn State Athletics has announced its virtual initiatives for the April 17 spring practice (noon-2 p.m.) at Beaver Stadium. In a former life, you might recognize this event as the Blue-White game, altered this year to take COVID-19 precautions into consideration.

It's not the same as the roar of the crowd, the trill of the whistle, or tossing a plastic football around the field outside of Beaver Stadium with a group of friends. Fans are encouraged to participate and interact with exclusive content across Penn State Football digital channels.

"To support the health and safety of attendees and allow for physical distancing protocols, the April 17 spring practice will follow all state and federal guidelines for gatherings and will be limited to University Park first-year students, as well as the families and guests of student-athletes, coaches, and staff. Walk-ups will not be permitted to enter on the practice day," according to the university.

University parking lots will be closed, and tailgating will not be permitted in an effort to minimize congregating.

To provide an opportunity for the broader Penn State community to participate, Athletics has announced the following virtual initiatives.

#WeAre Challenge presented by Utz Snacks

The 2021 Penn State #WeAre Challenge presented by Utz Snacks will take place on the morning of Saturday, April 17.

Throughout the morning, Nittany Lion fans will be asked to share photos that showcase their fandom via the Penn State Football Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/PSUFball ) and Twitter (@PennStateFball) channels.

https://www.facebook.com/PSUFball and Twitter (@PennStateFball) channels. To participate, check in with either social media platform starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, follow along with the various prompts and share your response including the #WeAre hashtag.

Penn State will randomly select one fan from each question on each platform to win a prize pack from Utz Snacks.

Happy Valley Live P\presented by Highmark Blue Shield

Happy Valley Live (Spring Practice Edition) Presented by Highmark Blue Shield will begin streaming at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning on the Penn State Football and Blue Band Facebook pages, as well as GoPSUsports.com.

Happy Valley Live is hosted by GoPSUsports.com's Mitch Gerber and will feature the Penn State Blue Band and give fans a live look around their favorite places on campus as well as sports venues to showcase all the events surrounding the weekend.

and will feature the Penn State Blue Band and give fans a live look around their favorite places on campus as well as sports venues to showcase all the events surrounding the weekend. The live show will be capped off with a live look at Beaver Stadium prior to the team's spring practice.

Live Radio Show on the Penn State Sports Network

The Penn State Sports Network will provide a live broadcast from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday.

Tune in and listen to the voice of the Nittany Lions, Steve Jones, and Penn State All-American linebacker, Jack Ham, as they call the action from Beaver Stadium.

The broadcast will include interviews and updates from Saturday's practice.

Head into the radio booth with Jones and Ham through Behind the Mic on GoPSUSports.com's LionVision and Facebook Live. Please note, this video feed does not show the practice.

Live check-ins from practice