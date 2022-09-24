University Park, Pa. — Alcohol will now be sold to the public at Penn State games following a vote of approval from the Penn State Board of Trustees.

The start date for beer offerings is in the process of being finalized and will be announced at a later date. When sales begin, beer offerings will be available for purchase throughout Beaver Stadium, with the exception of areas near the student section.

The location of alcohol stands in Beaver Stadium are strategically placed in the stadium to avoid points of sale near the student section. In addition, alcohol sales will conclude at the end of the third quarter, and all alcohol will remain in controlled areas for ICA events.

A 2021 Beaver Stadium Study suggested there was an ever-growing need to improve the fan experience and amenities in a historical venue such as Beaver Stadium. One of those recommendations was the addition of the sale of alcohol in stadium.

Intercollegiate Athletics is a self-supporting unit of Penn State, providing resources for 31 sports, and revenue generated from the sale of alcohol will be used on deferred maintenance projects at Beaver Stadium.

Intercollegiate Athletics has made alcohol available for purchase in the club and suites areas at Beaver Stadium and Pegula Ice Arena since 2016, while the Bryce Jordan Center has been selling alcohol at select external events since 2015.

Under the plan, all patrons 21 years of age and older who purchase alcohol will be required to show proper identification to obtain a wristband. Further, all IDs will be scanned to confirm they are legitimate. All alcohol vendors will have completed RAMP (Responsible Alcohol Management Program) training and certification.

This approach means every person purchasing alcohol will be ID’d, and that a maximum of two beverages (16 oz. cans) per person can be purchased at any one time. Employees who undergo training will also learn alcohol absorption rate factors and intervention techniques to help identify patrons who may need assistance. In addition, all athletics and game day staff will be asked to report any inappropriate behavior or violations immediately.

In addition to game day safety protocols, a task force has been created to monitor effectiveness of the plan and the impact of alcohol sales on the campus and community. The task force includes members from campus, the community, Mount Nittany Medical Center, Penn State Health, local public service officials and Intercollegiate Athletics.

