University Park, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced a return to full capacity in Beaver Stadium and other athletics venues for the 2021-22 academic year based on the June 1 updated guidance lifting all COVID mitigation orders.

"We are excited to welcome our 107K strong back in Beaver Stadium and full capacity at our other athletics venues this fall with the adjustments in university, local, state and CDC guidance," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour .

"Our fans are a true home field advantage for all of our teams and the 2020-21 season was not the same without them in our venues. We are so appreciative of the tremendous support of our donors and fans, especially during these challenging times, to allow us to continue to provide our more than 800 students-athletes with the conditions they need for success!"

Football season ticket holders will be notified via email beginning Tuesday, June 8 that your 2021 football season ticket and non-refundable seat contribution invoices are available via Account Manager.

The non-refundable seat contribution supports scholarships for Penn State's more than 800 student-athletes through the Levi Lamb Fund. Details of the Nittany Lion Club single-game ticket presale, public single-game and student ticket sales will be released in the coming weeks.

In alignment with CDC and University guidance, unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks inside University buildings at all times after June 28.

Penn State Athletics continues to encourage all those who are able, to get vaccinated to help keep Nittany Nation safe.

With a return to full capacity in Beaver Stadium this fall, there will also be a return to traditional pre-game festivities to include tailgating, team arrival and traffic patterns.

Penn State Athletics will also be converting fully to mobile tickets for all fans and all sports to allow for improved ticket delivery and management, as well as fewer physical contact points.

Fans will be provided a variety of resources regarding mobile ticketing this summer to ease the transition, including their mobile ticketing guide.

Fans can join the season ticket interest list for any of Penn State's ticketed sports by clicking Here.

The 2021 Penn State Football season is presented by PSECU.