Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights will face off in Piscataway on either FS1 or BTN

University Park, Pa. – Penn State Football's contest at Rutgers this Saturday, Dec. 5, will be a 12 p.m. ET kick on FS1 of Big Ten Network, it was announced Saturday night. The game will also be available on the Penn State Sports Network (10:30 a.m. airtime) and GoPSUsports.com.

Penn State is 28-2 all-time against Rutgers. Last season, Penn State earned a 27-6 victory in Beaver Stadium where its offense was led by its ground game, as quarterback Will Levis rushed for 108 yards in his first career start and running back Journey Brown added 103 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, Penn State limited Rutgers to just two field goals. Micah Parsons led the unit with 10 tackles and one sack, while seniors Garrett Taylor, Cam Brown and Robert Windsor had big Beaver Stadium finales. Taylor had seven tackles, a forced fumble and assisted on a tackle for loss, Brown had seven tackles and a sack and Windsor had five tackles and assisted on a tackle for loss.

The 2020 Penn State Football Season is presented by PSECU.