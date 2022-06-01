The 75th Anniversary of the Little League World Series will be honored in a Penn College gallery exhibition this summer.

“A Diamond Anniversary: A Celebration of 75 Years of the Little League Baseball® World Series” will run June 7 through Aug. 25 in the gallery on the third floor of the Madigan Library at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

The exhibit is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The anniversary exhibition explores the evolution of the baseball tournament from small town scene established in 1947 to the international event enjoyed by millions worldwide today.

The exhibit is brought to life by a collection of photos, artifacts and artwork that spans each decade of the summertime classic. The works were selected from the archives of the World of Little League® Museum.

“As we celebrate the 75th Little League Baseball World Series, the theme for this exhibit is ‘celebration.’ The images in this collection highlight players, teams and fans celebrating the sport they love,” said Adam Thompson, director of the World of Little League Museum.

“From the first series in 1947 to 2021, the images celebrate what makes the Little League Series one of the best events in sports. We would like to thank The Gallery at Penn College for giving us the opportunity to showcase what makes the Little League World Series so special.”

Photographs on display at Penn College’s gallery are from the Little League archives and are images that a visitor would not see in the World of Little League Museum.

