Williamsport, Pa. — In their first ever Little League World Series appearance, Activo 20-30 Little League (Panama region) threw a combined no-hitter in a 4-0 win against South Czech Republic Little League (Europe-Africa Region).

Activo's starting pitcher Omar Vargas started off his 2023 Little League World Series campaign in grand fashion on the mound and at the plate.

Vargas retired 12 out of 13 batters faced, striking out all twelve recorded outs without allowing a hit. The biggest moment of the game came from Vargas, second at-bat in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Vargas, on the first pitch he saw, launched a grand slam home-run into orbit into the blue sky—seemingly as dead center-field as possible—before it disappeared into the tree line backdrop of Volunteer stadium.

"My mind in that moment was to just hit a sacrifice fly or get a run in" Vargas said following the victory.

Vargas' grand slam was the moment the 6,000 plus fans filling the stands of Volunteer stadium had been waiting for: the crowd and Panama family section erupted into roars and cheers.

After Vargas' grand slam his day on the mound was finished. Two additional Panama pitchers would combine to complete the opening game no-hitter.

"I was a little nervous in the beginning but after that I just needed to concentrate and get the final three outs," said pitcher Allan Rodriguez who finished off the game for Panama.

Europe-Africa, who held their own defensively, put up a fight for 4 out of 5 innings. Facing a baserunner in the first three innings, Pitchers Krystof Silar and Denis Ondrousek were able to force big outs, including a bang bang double play ball by Europe-Africa second baseman David Sobotka.

"I am very proud, they didn't let me down after giving up that grand slam," said Europe-Africa Manager Arnost Nestal. "We need a better approach and to swing at less balls," he added about his teams approach at the plate after finishing with 17 strikeouts.

Europe-Africa will look ahead to rebound offensively when they play again on Saturday against a team to be determined. Panama will next take the field against Latin America on Friday.

