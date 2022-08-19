Williamsport, Pa.— Gabriel de Garcia made Panama’s first inning at the 2022 Little League World Series something special as he lifted a grand slam over the left field fence.

It was a magical moment de Garcia looked up as he pointed to the crowd and leaped his way down the third base line to anxious teammates. The dramatic start was enough for Panama to secure its first win at the Series with a 9-3 win over Caribbean.

The offense continued to roll into the second inning when Adrian de Garcia reached on a fielding error. He then scored on a double from Jaime Escudero. A walk followed, but a pitching change was able to produce the final out.

Defensively, Panama was led by Jeykol de Leon, who produced outs against the first five batter he faced. Joshua Acosta was finally able to solve the de Leon puzzle with a single into shallow left field.

Showing the he quickly got over the hit, de Leon forced a groundout to himself to end the inning. He then got through the third in order as Panama held its 5-0 advantage.

Caribbean made a move int the fourth, scoring three runs on five hits and winning two challenges.

Davey-Jay Rijke got the offense rolling with a single. He didn’t have to wait on base long as Kyshore Hinkel, Joshua Acosta, and Shemar Jacobus each connected with a single. Acosta hit two runners home with his single.

In the top of the fourth, Jeykol De Leon logged two more strikeouts and received a nice defensive play at third to get through the inning. Jay-Dlynn Rijke snagged a line drive headed down the line for the inning’s second out.

Panama 9, Caribbean 3

CB 000 300—3 5 2

PAN 410 04X—9 7 1

Qshondrickson Doran, Jay-Dlynn Wiel (2), Reangelo Decaster (4), and Emery Hansen. Jeykol De Leon, Alexander Fuentes (6), and Gabriel Gonzalez.

WP: De Leon. LP: Doran.

Top Caribbean hitters: Shemar Jacobs 1-2, 2B. Top Panama hitters: Gabriel de Garcia 1-3, GS, 4 RBI, run; Jeykol De Leon 2-2, HR, 2 runs, RBI.

Records: Caribbean 1-1. Panama 1-0.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.