Williamsport, Pa. — Holding a tie into the top of the sixth inning, Media and nearly an entire stadium full of supporters came to life.

Cole Carroll, Charles Haenn, and Nathaniel Saleski all hit singles to start the sixth inning. Saleski’s scored Carroll to give Media a one-run lead. A second insurance run scored to help as pitching and defense closed it out in the bottom of the frame to keep Media alive with a 5-3 win over New England.

Charles Haenn scored on a passed ball that was challenged by New England to push Media’s advantage to two runs. The inning ended with a strikeout, but not before the damage was done.

“We talked to them about how hitting and running the bases is fun,” Media manager Tom Bradley said. “It’s a lot of pressure out there and both teams just kept battling.”

Media connected with seven hits in the game, with all but one contributing to run support.

Cole Carroll and Charles Haenn, from the two bottom spots in the order, hit singles to open the top of the sixth. They would both score to give Media the lead for good.

“There are 15 of us here,” Bradley said. “There are 12 players and three coaches here to do one job. We can’t do it by ourselves. We must do it with all 15 of us together.”

With a two-run lead, Skowronek fanned the first batter of the inning before hitting another. To the delight of the fans, Media got the runner at second as he attempted to steal. A pop fly to shortstop ended the game.

Media received a standing ovation from the estimated 22,809 fans in attendance. Most supported the Pennsylvania boys as they looked to rebound from an opening game loss.

“It was a lot of positive stuff,” Saleski said of the fans. “It’s nice they are all cheering for you and not against you.”

Media was feeling it early as Nathaniel Saleski opened the game with a single. The large crowd of mostly Mid-Atlantic supporters erupted as Saleski rounded first and clapped his hands as he walked back to the bag.

“It felt good,” Trevor Skowronek said of the crowd. “We couldn’t do it without them and their support.”

Austin Crowley reached on an error and Nolan Gratton loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch. Trevor Skowronek brought two runners home with a double into left field. Christian Nunez hit a runner home with a single.

New England’s defense flashed with a play at the plate for the inning’s second out. Nunez was then caught going to third as New England completed the unconventional double play to end the inning.

New England got a run back when Gage Rioux opened the game with a single. He got two extra bases when Cole Carroll misplayed the ball. An errant throw to third on a pick-off attempt brought Rioux home for New England’s first run.

Helping his own cause on the mound, Mason Amergian went home on a passed ball for New England’s second run. Amergian showed no hesitation as he slid home, cleaning before getting up and raising his arms in front of the New England parents in the stands. Gratton struck out three and gave up three singles in the inning.

After two outs to open the fourth inning, Gage Rioux, Zachary Feehan, and Mason Amergian all hit singles to tie the game. Gratton ended the inning with a strikeout of Caleb Barker.

Trevor Skowronek entered in the bottom of the fifth with one out and nobody on base. He forced a fly ball out to right field and finished off the inning with a strikeout of Nathan Shelley. He walked off to chants of “Media” from nearly the entire stadium.

Media 5, New England 3

MED 300 002—5 7 2

NE 200 100—3 6 4

Nolan Gratton, Trevor Skowronek (4), and Nathaniel Saleski. Mason Amergian and Gage Rioux.

WP: Skowronek. LP: Amergian.

Top Media hitters: Nathaniel Saleski 2-3, run, RBI. Top New England hitters: Gage Rioux 2-2, 2 runs.

Records: Media 1-1. New England 0-2.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.