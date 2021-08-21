Williamsport, Pa. -Four more games are in the books as the 2021 Little League World Series rolls on in Williamsport.

Eight teams have opening round wins while eight more will be playing to keep their championship hopes alive. We take a look back at all the action of the Day 2.

Ethan Van Belle finished with six strikeouts, Jackson Surma connected with a double, and Taylor North Little League opened the 2021 Little League World Series with a victory over Florida.

It all seemed to be clicking as Michigan scored three runs in the bottom of the first en route to an 8-0 opening round win.

Michigan will advance to play the winner of Washington and Texas Sunday at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPN.

“Ethan is just different when it comes to being competitive,” Taylor North Little League manager Rick Thorning said. “He likes to go after guys. It’s been that way everywhere he throws. He did it in districts, sectionals, and states.”

The play ended the fifth inning for Florida, which struggled against Van Belle, who finished with six strikeouts to pick up the first win of the tournament for Taylor North Little League.

Thorning named Jackson Surma as the starter for the next game during a post-game press conference.

Speaking of Surma, he broke the ice in Taylor North Little League’s opening game to get the offense moving.

Surma, with two runners on bases, drove a ball into a gap between left field and centerfield to score the first two runs of the game. That continued and Van Belle, with hair flowing, tossed a gem as Taylor North Little League picked up right where it left off in the regional tournament.

“We work a lot on getting our pitchers to react to any moment,” Thorning said. “We work on it throughout the season. It’s something you can see during games that slips their minds until we work on it at practice again.”

In the top of the fourth, Van Belle found himself in a jam as Florida loaded the bases for the first time. A walk and a single each from McClain Lewis and Frankie Brancaleone initiated a mound visit from manager Guido Unlin, who quickly calmed his pitcher down.

“In that situation I like to trust my pitchers,” Thorning said. “Me and Ethan discussed this. It wasn’t anything he hasn’t seen. I asked him how he was feeling, and he said good.”

A strikeout ended the inning. It also sent Van Belle into a frenzy as he leaped his way to the dugout fist pumping and cheering the entire way. It was his sixth of the day.

The local-ish favorite at the Little League World Series got out to a tough start as Oregon scored in bunches to claim an 8-2 victory over Upper Providence.

Pennsylvania was sloppy in the field all day as it committed costly errors in the bottom of the third to give Oregon life. Ellis Bayne connected with a hard ground ball to short, which was misplayed for an error. Chase Kelly then reached on an error at third to set the stage for Ben Robertson.

In an effort to help his cause on the mound as the starting pitcher, Robertson connected with a longball over the left-centerfield fence to give Oregon a 3-1 advantage.

Oregon capitalized on Pennsylvania’s mistakes as two fielding errors in the bottom of the fourth led to more runs.

Ryan Warhank, Chase Kelly, and Ethan Uecker all reached on errors as Oregon scored five runs in the inning. Kelly embodied everything the game was about as he scored three times and hit two runners’ home without logging a hit.

Jalen Bowman helped got the scoring going for the game when he lifted a ball into centerfield for a standup double. Adian Ludwig hit Bowman home with a single to give Pennsylvania a 1-0 lead.

Bowman, feeling confident after the opening double, fanned the side in the bottom of the first.

South Dakota’s Gavin Weir tossed a gem against defending champion Louisiana, which was no-hit in the process.

Louisiana will have some work to do if it hopes to defend the 2019 championship after the 2-0 loss to South Dakota.

Weir finished with 15 strikeouts to highlight a strong defensive day at the series.

In the final game of the night, Ella Bruning stole the night as she scored the first run in a 6-0 win for Texas over Washington.

Burning finished going 2-2 with a run and RBI.

Game 1

Oregon 8, Pennsylvania 2

PA 100 100—2 3 6

OR 003 50X—8 3 2

Jalen Bowman, Tommy Sergio (3), Aidan Ludwig (3), and Sean Kenney. Ben Robertson, Chase Kelly (3), and Ethan Uecker.

WP: Robertson. LP: Bowman.

Top Pennsylvania hitters: Jalen Bowman 1-3, 2B, run. Top Oregon hitters: Ben Robertson 1-2, HR, run, RBI.

Game 2

Taylor North Little League 8, Florida 0

FL 000 000—0 5 1

MI 300 05X—8 12 0

Frankie Brancaleone, Dillon Thomas (2), Brennan Jones (4), William Wintercorn (5), and McClain Lewis. Ethan Van Belle, Jakob Furkas (5), Max LaForest (6), and Cameron Thorning.

WP: Van Belle. LP: Brancaleone.

Top Florida hitters: Zachary Stern 1-4, 2B. Top Taylor North Little League hitters: Jackson Surma 2-4, 2B, run, RBI; Ethan Van Belle 2-2, run, RBI.

Game 3

South Dakota 2, Louisiana 0

SD 100 001—2 4 0

LA 000 000—0 0 1

Gavin Weir, Cason Mediger (6), and Easton Riley. Nick Brown and Sawyer Watkins.

WP: Weir. LP: Brown.

Top South Dakota hitters: Brekken Biteler 2-3, run. Top Louisiana hitters: None.

Game 4

Texas 6, Washington 0

TX 010 005—6 6 0

WA 000 000—0 2 1

Dylan Regala, Myles McCarthy (3), Landry Pate (6), and Ella Bruning. Sanath Chari, Eli Jones (2), Sawyer Todd (3), Kellen Kinney (6), Walter Steinbok (6), and Jackson Wheeler.

WP: Regala. LP: Chari.

Top Texas hitters: Ella Burning 2-2, run, RBI. Top Washington hitters: Eli Jones 1-3.