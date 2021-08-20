Williamsport -Oregon kicked off the second day of the 2021 Little League World Series with an 8-2 victory over Pennsylvania.
breaking
-Oregon opens the second day of the Series with a 8-2 win over Pennsylvania
Brett Crossley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Lycoming County Court rules in favor of Little League, but not without strong words which could prove troubling
-
Man choked and robbed outside of a Williamsport store
-
Charges pending for Union County man allegedly caught masturbating in his vehicle
-
Williamsport woman charged with felony forgery, removing $28,000 from children’s investment accounts
-
Three shots fired at vehicle; woman taken into custody Tuesday in Montoursville
-
Cocaine discovered on woman after she allegedly pushed a police officer
-
State police investigating drowning death of toddler in Upper Fairfield Township
-
Union County woman accused of poisoning husband has preliminary hearing Monday
-
Man attempts to buy beer using charity donations at Sheetz: PSP Montoursville
-
Historic discovery made in Williamsport's Wildwood Cemetery